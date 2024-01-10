Wednesday court round-up — ‘Banned list’ trial delay and electric knuckles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wednesday court round-up — ‘Banned list’ trial delay and electric knuckles

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Police who forced their way into a Tayport home after hearing concerns about the owner’s welfare found two illegal stun guns.

Officers attended at Stewart Liveston‘s home in Linksfield, Tayport, at 9pm on January 6 in 2021 after being contacted by a concerned relative.

They found him asleep in bed but unresponsive and with erratic breathing so he was taken to Ninewells by ambulance.

However, officers discovered two illegal stun guns, which took the form of knuckledusters with “sparking arcs” over the knuckles.

One was still in its box.

Stewart Liveston
Stewart Liveston.

Liveston, 46, pled guilty to two charges of possessing the illicit items when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

They were forfeited and Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until February 7 for reports and continued Liveston’s bail.

Sleazy coach

A girls’ football coach from Dundee who set up online profiles to groom a 14-year-old by paying her to send him explicit photographs has been placed under supervision. Former soldier Christopher Sinclair, 41, specifically targeted one youngster and bombarded her with messages from Instagram and Snapchat accounts for more than a year.

Christopher Sinclair
Christopher Sinclair.

‘Banned list’ trial delay

An assault trial was adjourned following the shock release of a Perth nightclub’s so-called “banned list”.

A data breach probe is under way after a document with names and photos of more than 140 people supposedly barred from The Loft and Ice Factory nightclubs emerged on social media.

Nightclub management has stressed the leak did not come from any of their workers and have appointed a new security firm.

Sean McCormack, 30, was due to stand trial at Perth’s Justice of the Peace court, accused of an assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at The Loft on March 5 last year.

However proceedings have been delayed as a direct result of the door list leak.

Loft nightclub, Perth
The Loft nightclub, South Street, Perth. Image: DC Thomson.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, asked for extra time to trace a potential new witness, whose name also appears on the list alongside his client’s.

He said: “This has come about as a result of something that was recently published online.

“It has come to light that another female may have been involved in the same incident as Mr McCormack.”

Mr Holmes added: “I appreciate it’s a very unusual set of circumstances that we make this motion to adjourn the trial.

“People may have been defamed as a result of this list but that is a conversation for another day.”

JP Kay Stanners agreed to set a new trial for March 5, with an intermediate hearing next month.

Choke attacks

A woman was “worried she would die” when her partner placed his hands around her neck and choked her for ten seconds in a terrifying attack. It was one of two similar assaults committed by Scott Johnstone, 27, from Lochgelly, about a year apart.

Scott Johnstone
Scott Johnstone. Image: Facebook.

Rape threat

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Mortimer Perrie, 41, of Pittenweem admitted four charges of offending against police including threatening to rape and kill a police officer’s mother.

In Waggon Road on September 18 in 2022, he kicked PC Gavin Dunn on the leg, leaving him bruised and kicked PC Elizabeth Heenan on the body.

As he was being escorted away, he spat at PC Mark Falconer.

He called PC Dunn a “p**fter” and added: “I’ll find your mum and rape her and kill her.”

As well as the assaults, he admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

His solicitor explained Perrie had called police himself, believing he had been assaulted.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

Degrading search

A drug dealer caught with thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs pulled down a woman’s leggings and pants in a desperate search to find missing cash. When she was arrested, clumsy Gillian Smith, 38, spilled a bag of heroin over the back of a police vehicle taking her to West Bell Street HQ.

Gillian Smith
Gillian Smith.

Crash pensioner fined

An elderly driver has been fined after admitting causing a crash on the A90 in Angus.

Brian Moorhouse, of Marton Dale Court in the Dixons Bank area of Middlesbrough, was not present at Forfar JP court when his guilty plea to careless driving was accepted.

The 77-year-old admitted that on July 18 last year, he drove without due care and attention on the A90 at Petterden.

He failed to maintain adequate control of his vehicle, left a junction when unsafe to do so and collided with another vehicle.

The vehicle into which Moorhouse crashed sustained damage as a result.

JP David Meek imposed five penalty points and fined the pensioner £200, plus a £10 victim surcharge.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

