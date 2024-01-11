Dundee woman attacked friend with knife and screwdriver after drugs binge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee woman attacked friend with knife and screwdriver after drugs binge

Michaela Pattie also stamped on her victim's head.

By Ross Gardiner
Michaela Pattie. Image: Facebook.
Michaela Pattie. Image: Facebook.

A Dundee woman has admitted a savage assault on a friend following a drugs binge at her home.

Michaela Pattie appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court via a video link from prison to admit severely injuring and permanently disfiguring Ashley O’Neill on October 27 2019.

After Pattie’s mother apparently overdosed, Ms O’Neill woke in her own home as the accused and another person attacked her with a screwdriver and a knife.

First offender Pattie went on to steal her victim’s mobile phones and tobacco after stamping on her in a determined assault.

She will be sentenced in February after reports are prepared but remains behind bars in the meantime.

Drugs binge

Fiscal depute Alastair McDermott told the court Ms O’Neill was known to Pattie and her family.

He said on the day of the attack, the complainer attended at Pattie’s home where  drugs were consumed.

During the afternoon, Ms O’Neill found Pattie’s mother unresponsive in a bedroom.

An ambulance was called and the older woman was taken to hospital, while another of Pattie’s relatives drove Ms O’Neill home.

She fell asleep on her sofa but woke at 12.30am to banging at her door.

When she opened her eyes, she saw Pattie and another person in the living room.

Frightened, the woman grabbed a knife but she was overpowered and disarmed before the pair launched into a merciless attack.

Vicious assault

Pattie, 29, admitted – while acting with another – seizing her victim by the body and pulling her from the sofa onto the floor.

She knelt on her body preventing her from moving, seizing her again when she attempted to leave.

Ms O’Neill was dragged back into the living room and thrown back to the floor where Pattie and her accomplice repeatedly struck her on the head and body with a knife and a screwdriver.

They then repeatedly stamped on her head and body, as she shouted “get off us, get off us”, leaving her severely injured and permanently disfigured.

The attackers stole two mobile phones and some tobacco.

Their victim sought help from a neighbour and was found covered in blood, leaning on a fence.

She was rushed to hospital with an 8cm laceration on her lower leg which needed 11 stitches and a 3cm laceration on her head, which required another four stitches.

Her hand and face had further cuts.

Remanded pending sentence

Pattie had been on bail but admitted failing to appear in court at a hearing in June.

Since being arrested on a warrant and appearing from custody on July 31, she has remained on remand.

Solicitor James Laverty said although his client’s involvement was with another, “she must accept responsibility.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until February 7 for reports and continued Pattie’s remand.

