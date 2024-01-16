‘Love you babe’ — Couple sentenced together after latest Dundee robbery

A pair of lovebird thugs who stole £650 in a terrifying Dundee robbery have been jailed after a court heard they are both assessed as being maximum risk to the community.

Violent couple Nicola McPhee and Gary MacNair were both convicted of the assault and robbery following a trial at Forfar Sheriff Court.

The duo attacked victim Yanko Stavrev at a flat in Dundee’s Dundonald Street on September 11 2022.

Mr Stavrev was repeatedly pushed and punched on the body, causing him to fall to the floor.

He was held down and the pair made threats to stab him before demanding money and seizing him by the neck.

McPhee, 37, of Inch Terrace, Montrose and MacNair, 47, of Court Street North, Dundee, robbed their victim of £650 in cash, a silver chain, a mobile phone and car keys and left him nursing injuries.

Locked up

MacNair was sentenced to 27 months, to be served consecutively to a current 15-month sentence.

McPhee, who was on bail at the time of the offence, received 592 days, backdated to October 5 when they were convicted and her current remand period began.

Both will be supervised for 10 months after they are liberated, including personalised special conditions and engaging with substance misuse services and offending-focused work for both.

Sheriff Krista Johnston addressed both when she said: “You were found guilty after trial.

“The circumstances of this matter were of a cowardly attack by the two of you against one man who in all the circumstances was far from expecting such violence.

“Despite your protestations, there was an element of planning.

“In the circumstances of the assault, you threatened to stab the victim.

“His wallet was stolen, as were his personal belongings.

“It’s clear from the circumstances and the victim impact statement you caused significant harm to him.”

‘Potential for fatal harm in the community’

Addressing McPhee, she added: “You have a significant record.

“You’re currently subject to a community payback order from Dundee.

“Your previous convictions are eloquent of someone who has a propensity towards theft and violence.”

The sheriff pointed out social workers had assessed both accused as being of maximum risk of reoffending.

The sheriff told MacNair: “In terms of your report, I can see you have a history of substance misuse.

“You’re deemed to have the potential for fatal harm in the community.

“It is clear to me there is no alternative but to imposing a custodial term.”

Before McPhee’s video link was cut off, she shouted: “Love you babe” to her co-accused, with whom she has a child.

Prior robberies

In 2016, the pair admitted a concerted robbery where they targeted a partially-paralysed man in Dundee.

McPhee met him at a bus stop and lured him back to her home, where McNair punched him on the face.

McPhee demanded their victim’s PIN as McNair stood over him, making a fist and threatening him.

They took his watch, ring and bank cards, which the duo later used to withdraw £500.

McPhee was also jailed in 2020 for robbing a man the previous year while in the passenger seat of his car.

She stole £43.50 from her victim after stopping his car on Raglan Street.

The victim had parked with the intention of going out to buy dog food but McPhee pulled open his passenger door and demanded money before shouting to a male accomplice who approached the driver’s side.

She grabbed and ripped his jacket before making off with his cash but was traced by police after leaving her DNA on his clothing.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.