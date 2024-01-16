‘Love you babe’ — Couple sentenced together after latest Dundee robbery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

‘Love you babe’ — Couple sentenced together after latest Dundee robbery

Nicola McPhee and Gary MacNair were both assessed as being maximum risk of reoffending, with MacNair considered potentially capable of causing "fatal harm in the community."

By Ross Gardiner
Gary MacNair and Nicola McPhee. Images: Facebook.
Gary MacNair and Nicola McPhee. Images: Facebook.

A pair of lovebird thugs who stole £650 in a terrifying Dundee robbery have been jailed after a court heard they are both assessed as being maximum risk to the community.

Violent couple Nicola McPhee and Gary MacNair were both convicted of the assault and robbery following a trial at Forfar Sheriff Court.

The duo attacked victim Yanko Stavrev at a flat in Dundee’s Dundonald Street on September 11 2022.

Mr Stavrev was repeatedly pushed and punched on the body, causing him to fall to the floor.

He was held down and the pair made threats to stab him before demanding money and seizing him by the neck.

McPhee, 37, of Inch Terrace, Montrose and MacNair, 47, of Court Street North, Dundee, robbed their victim of £650 in cash, a silver chain, a mobile phone and car keys and left him nursing injuries.

Locked up

MacNair was sentenced to 27 months, to be served consecutively to a current 15-month sentence.

McPhee, who was on bail at the time of the offence, received 592 days, backdated to October 5 when they were convicted and her current remand period began.

Both will be supervised for 10 months after they are liberated, including personalised special conditions and engaging with substance misuse services and offending-focused work for both.

Sheriff Krista Johnston addressed both when she said: “You were found guilty after trial.

“The circumstances of this matter were of a cowardly attack by the two of you against one man who in all the circumstances was far from expecting such violence.

“Despite your protestations, there was an element of planning.

“In the circumstances of the assault, you threatened to stab the victim.

“His wallet was stolen, as were his personal belongings.

“It’s clear from the circumstances and the victim impact statement you caused significant harm to him.”

‘Potential for fatal harm in the community’

Addressing McPhee, she added: “You have a significant record.

“You’re currently subject to a community payback order from Dundee.

“Your previous convictions are eloquent of someone who has a propensity towards theft and violence.”

The sheriff pointed out social workers had assessed both accused as being of maximum risk of reoffending.

The sheriff told MacNair: “In terms of your report, I can see you have a history of substance misuse.

“You’re deemed to have the potential for fatal harm in the community.

“It is clear to me there is no alternative but to imposing a custodial term.”

Before McPhee’s video link was cut off, she shouted: “Love you babe” to her co-accused, with whom she has a child.

Prior robberies

In 2016, the pair admitted a concerted robbery where they targeted a partially-paralysed man in Dundee.

McPhee met him at a bus stop and lured him back to her home, where McNair punched him on the face.

McPhee demanded their victim’s PIN as McNair stood over him, making a fist and threatening him.

They took his watch, ring and bank cards, which the duo later used to withdraw £500.

McPhee was also jailed in 2020 for robbing a man the previous year while in the passenger seat of his car.

She stole £43.50 from her victim after stopping his car on Raglan Street.

The victim had parked with the intention of going out to buy dog food but McPhee pulled open his passenger door and demanded money before shouting to a male accomplice who approached the driver’s side.

She grabbed and ripped his jacket before making off with his cash but was traced by police after leaving her DNA on his clothing.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Samantha Corbiere.
Stallholder caused chaos and hit steward with car at Errol Sunday Market after 'theft'
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Flipped car and red light crash
The trio appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law in Dundee court accused of heroin dealing
Simon Lynch played for Dundee.
Former Dundee striker's sexual assault trial deserted after failure to cite complainer
Sean Massey lost his temper in the dispute over hard-to-find Prime.
Dundee man pays price for Asda battle over bottles of Prime
Rowland Reilly. Image: Police Scotland.
Dundee victim slams sentence for Royal Marine historic child sex attacker
Shona Alexander admitted trying to smuggle a phone into Perth Prison for her rapist son Steven Banks.
Caged Fife rapist's mum caught smuggling phone and balloon into Perth Prison in wheelchair
George Graham, the ex-merchant navy drink-driver
Ex-Merchant Navy drink-driver fled after crashing on A90 in Angus
Stephen Wilson, left, and Adam Airth, right, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie neighbours battled with planks of wood as dispute turned violent
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Stuart Nowrie, police chase ended with crash in Cardenden Picture shows; Stuart Nowrie, police chase ended with crash in Cardenden. Stirling Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 05/10/2022
Fife dad stole digger from Crieff building site after money lenders threatened his family