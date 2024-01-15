Caged Fife rapist’s mum caught smuggling phone and balloon into Perth Prison in wheelchair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caged Fife rapist’s mum caught smuggling phone and balloon into Perth Prison in wheelchair

The phone was inside a balloon, concealed in an Aero wrapper and hidden under 60-year-old Shona Alexander's wheelchair seat cushion.

By Jamie Buchan
Shona Alexander admitted trying to smuggle a phone into Perth Prison for her rapist son Steven Banks.
The mother of a “manipulative” Fife rapist could be jailed herself after she was caught trying to smuggle a mobile phone into Perth Prison, hidden inside her wheelchair.

Shona Alexander, whose son Steven Banks was caged for 11 years in October, surrendered the device when approached by suspicious prison staff.

As punishment, she has already been stopped from seeing her son for six months.

Alexander, 60, appeared in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted bringing the phone into the Edinburgh Road jail on December 14.

She will be sentenced next month and was told the offence would normally lead to imprisonment.

Prison search

Prosecutor Duncan McKenzie said Alexander, from Lochgelly, arrived at the jail to visit her son at around 2.20pm.

“She had been searched, over her clothing, by prison staff after she entered.

“Nothing was discovered at that time.

Alexander was visiting her son Steven Banks who raped a 16-year-old after forcing her to change into his Rangers top.

“Ms Alexander then went into an elevator unaccompanied.

“Detective constables, who were at the locus, approached the accused as she exited the lift.

“She was cautioned for the purposes of a full search.”

Alexander told police: “I might as well give you this.”

Shona Alexander leaving Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

She then pulled an chocolate bar wrapper out from under her wheelchair cushion.

Mr McKenzie said staff carried out a search of her chair but nothing else was found.

“Within the Aero wrapper was a mobile phone in a balloon.

“Ms Alexander was arrested and taken to divisional headquarters in Dundee, where she was cautioned and charge.

“When interviewed, she was forthright with officers and said she had been asked to bring the phone into prison for her son.”

Blocked from seeing son

Solicitor Adam Scott, defending, urged the court to defer sentence for background reports, explaining his client has a range of medical difficulties.

“She and her husband are her son’s only visitors,” he said.

“After this incident, she was blocked from seeing him for six months.

“He is serving a significant sentence.”

HMP Perth.

Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “This was a significant error of judgement on her part.

“The problems with mobile phones in prisons is well known.

“This sort of offence would normally carry a custodial sentence.

“I think it would be best to get reports in these circumstances.”

Alexander will return to court for sentencing next month.

Perth Prison has recently installed landline phones in cells, to replace the state-issued mobiles that were distributed during the pandemic.

Last month, The Courier revealed prison bosses had “lost track” of many devices, despite an estate-wide amnesty.

Victim told to wear Rangers top

Banks, from Ballingry, was jailed for 11 years at the High Court in Stirling in October.

The 39-year-old, who has a previous conviction for dealing cocaine, denied the sex offences but was found guilty following trial in Livingston.

Jurors heard how he asked a schoolgirl to change into his Rangers top before raping her.

He went on to rape, sexually assault and attempt to rape another girl over a period of more than two years, beginning when he was 30 and she was only 10.

One of his victims told police he was “sly, manipulative and vindictive”.

The court heard that one of the rapes happened at Banks’ mother’s then-home in Ballingry in 2011.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

