Wednesday court round-up — School knuckleduster attack and attempted murder charge

Reports have been ordered for a man who admitted driving while almost four times over the limit in St Andrews.

Joseph Guthrie was caught behind the wheel on Watson Street, where he lives, by police on December 22 last year.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Sheriff George Way told the 55-year-old he will be sentenced for driving with excess alcohol (82 mics/22) at a hearing on February 16.

He was banned from driving in the interim.

Axe-wielding dealer

An axe-wielding drug dealer was caught with nearly £5,000 worth of heroin and cocaine after police were called to a neighbour dispute. Jennifer Young, 29, threatened her neighbour as she waved the pickaxe above her head during a fracas at her home in Brechin, a court heard. When police arrived to deal with the disturbance they discovered heroin and cocaine.

Attempted murder charge

A man has appeared in court following the alleged attempted murder of a GeoAMEY officer in Perth.

James Demarco faces seven charges, including an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.

The 34-year-old made no plea during the brief petition hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.

Demarco, who appeared via video link, is accused of assault to danger of life, attempted murder and making threats.

He faces a second assault charge, as well as a count of impeding police.

Demarco is also accused of robbery and taking a restricted item out of jail.

He was committed for further examination following the private appearance before Sheriff William Wood.

The case is expected to call again next week.

Robbery in Dundee

A Dundee woman will be sentenced next month after admitting her part in a robbery in a city stairwell in the city’s Hepburn Street. Suzanne Halford, 49, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit her role in the violent attack, committed with a fellow assailant who is now dead.

Thief jailed again

A habitual thief from Fife has been jailed for seven months after police caught him with stolen goods in a stranger’s house.

Liam Docherty appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court, having previously admitted the theft at a house in Millbank, Cupar.

Fiscal depute Sarah High said police were in the area for an unrelated matter at 6pm on October 2 and found the rear door of the house open, with Docherty within, high on drink or drugs.

The householder returned home and confirmed Docherty had no business being there.

He was searched and found to have a quantity of jewellery, as well as a stolen mobile phone.

He pled guilty to theft and was sentenced to seven months imprisonment, consecutive to a current four-month sentence currently being served, also for theft.

The 35-year-old, of Links Street in Kirkcaldy, also admitted being caught in the curtilage of another property in Cupar on September 8, where it could reasonably be inferred he intended to steal.

Having spent 90 days on remand, he was admonished

Rapist caged

Violent serial rapist James Henderson, who attacked women in Dundee and Aberdeen, has been caged for 14 years, with an extended four years extended supervision. Henderson, 45, raped his first victim in 2008 and continued to carry out sex attacks until 2021.

Knuckleduster

A teenager used a knuckleduster during one of two attacks against his victim in Methil.

Kieran Hudghton, 19, pled guilty to the assaults when he appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to Polmont Young Offenders Institution.

On June 30 2023 at a Fife secondary school he assaulted a male by striking him on the face and head to his injury.

He injured and permanently disfigured the same male by punching and kicking him on the head and body several times and using a knuckleduster or similar implement.

The second offence happened at the the same school on August 4 last year.

Hudghton admitted a third charge of being outside his bail address during specified hours at a Dunfermline Tesco store.

Sentencing was deferred until February 13 to obtain background reports and Hudghton was remanded in custody.

