Nipple-rubbing repeat Tayside sex offender back in the dock

Drunken Gavin Ross did not realise he was being watched by 'disgusted' neighbours.

By Ross Gardiner
Gavin Ross.
Gavin Ross.

A registered sex offender from Angus has admitted causing a nuisance by drunkenly rubbing his nipples on the doorstep of his own home.

Serial pest Gavin Ross has appeared back in the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit acting in a manner “likely to cause fear or alarm.”

Ross was spotted smoking outside his home in Strathmore Avenue on the evening of December 20.

He began clapping for attention before lifting his top and rubbing his nipples.

He has previously been convicted after exposing himself at the side of the A90 and rubbing his nipples outside a bookmakers in Forfar.

After spending Christmas and new year remanded in prison, Ross, 43, has been released on bail ahead sentencing next month.

Booze binge

Ross admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner, having originally been charged with public indecency.

Fiscal depute Erika Watson said police were initially called to him making excessive noise at 6pm within his home and he was not drunk at that point.

“At 7pm, the accused’s neighbours were within an upstairs room that looks out onto the street.

“It was dark outside, their lights were off.

“The accused was not aware he was being watched by anyone.

Gavin Ross
Gavin Ross. Image: Facebook.

“The witnesses saw the accused sitting outside on the steps that lead to an upstairs neighbour.

“The accused was smoking, shouting and clapping.

“He appeared to be trying to attract attention to himself.

“The witnesses remained at their window to watch the accused and saw the accused lifting up his top, exposing his bare chest and begin using both hands to rub his nipples.”

‘Disgusted and alarmed’

Ms Watson explained this lasted for around 30 to 40 seconds.

“The witnesses were disgusted and alarmed by this behaviour.

“This prompted one of the witnesses to begin filming the accused on her mobile phone.

“It could also be heard on the footage that one of the witnesses remonstrates with the accused and tells him to desist and go back into his house.”

He did so and police were called. He was arrested the next day.

‘Public nuisance’

Ross is currently subject to a community payback order lasting 18 months.

His solicitor Sarah Russo said: “Mr Ross certainly didn’t seem aware that there was anyone watching him on this particular evening.

“He was sitting on the doorstep outside his own property.

“He was under the influence of alcohol.

“There’s no question it’s public nuisance.”

She said her client, who has a history of mental health difficulties, does not smoke inside and was unaware he was being watched.

“He tells me he was having a laugh to himself – he had been drinking that night.”

‘Very unusual public behaviour’

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentencing until February 29 for reports.

He released Ross on bail and said: “You’ve pled guilty to a very unusual public behaviour.

“It’s accepted that this was likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm.

“You’re on a community payback order, which I’m told was going well.”

Consideration of whether there was a significant sexual element to Ross’s behaviour – which would result in him being placed back on the Sex Offenders Register – was continued until the next hearing.

Pattern of offending

Ross – who sustained a serious brain injury in a crash as a teenager – has a lengthy history of offending.

In 2016, he admitted standing on the A90 central reservation throwing bricks at traffic because he was angry at lorries.

Three years later he was jailed for dancing and exposing himself by the side of the same busy road.

Ross was jailed again in 2022 after a jury at Perth Sheriff Court convicted him of alarming staff at a Forfar bookies.

He stood outside the shop and rubbed his nipples while staring inside.

The same year, he exposed himself to prison guards.

His ongoing community payback order was imposed last year after he admitted gesturing at schoolgirls in Forfar and stroking a male pupil’s arm.

When he was released after three months on remand, he leaned out the dock to kiss his lawyer.

