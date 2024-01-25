Gang member jailed for Blairgowrie £30k dognap heist

A railway worker who admitted his role in a £30,000 dognapping operation has been jailed for two years.

Thomas Winning was part of a trio of masked men who forced their way into pet owner Kenneth Day’s home in Blairgowrie.

The thugs, wearing snoods and armed with a knife, were later seen bundling Mr Day’s dogs into a white van.

The dogs, Betty and El Diablo, were never recovered.

Perth Sheriff Court heard one of the animals – American Bulldog Betty – was worth £28,000.

Winning returned to the dock for sentencing, having previously admitted robbing Mr Day at his Perth Street property on May 24 2021.

He was told there was no option but jail.

No appropriate alternatives

Sheriff Alison McKay told the 31-year-old: “In isolation, this is the most serious matter that is coming before me today.

“I accept that you were acting with others but you attended at someone’s house wearing masks and one of you produced a knife.”

She said: “The value of the dogs is in excess of £30,000 and they have never been recovered.

“I do accept that there are a number of alternatives to custody available to me.

“But having considered the full circumstances and the seriousness of this offence, I do not feel these alternatives are appropriate.”

Claimed he was a ‘patsy’

Winning, of Glasgow Street, Ardrossan, who has a history of violence, was jailed for 24 months.

His lawyer attempted to persuade the court to consider a community payback order.

“There is a bad record of previous convictions before the court,” he said.

“But he now lives a quiet life, in abstinence and is in full-time employment.”

Winning had described himself as a “patsy” in the operation.

He said he had not been wearing a mask and had no weapon.

“He had limited involvement in this incident,” his solicitor said.

“He thought this was going to be a far more straightforward transfer of the two dogs.”

Sheriff McKay questioned that his client’s involvement was “limited,” given he provided the transport.

Home invasion

The court heard how Mr Day came face-to-face with Winning and two others when they appeared before him in his living room.

Mr Day, a member of the American Bulldog Kennel Club, saw one of the men – who he recognised as a former friend – had a knife.

He darted out of the back door and clambered over his garden fence, before calling police.

A short time later, a witness saw the three men ushering two American Bulldogs into a van.

Police identified the vehicle through CCTV and contacted the owner, who confirmed he had loaned it to Winning that day.

Police arrested dog owner

The court previously heard Mr Day was later arrested when he tried to get back into his own home.

After being quizzed by CID officers, the 38-year-old was blocked by police guarding the property.

He was then spotted clambering into his own garden and flew into a rage when police continued to prevent him getting home, telling them: “Next time I see you, I’ll bash a rock off your head.”

Mr Day later appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in an abusive or threatening manner.

