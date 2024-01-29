Woman caused chaos in Fife pub before aiming transphobic abuse at police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Woman caused chaos in Fife pub before aiming transphobic abuse at police

Kimberley Hood admitted five charges relating to a single night in May last year.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kimberley Hood. Image: Facebook.
Kimberley Hood. Image: Facebook.

A woman who kicked off in a Kirkcaldy pub, then assaulted and abused police officers with transphobic comments has been told to do 200 hours of unpaid work.

Kimberley Hood, 33, threw a pint glass at a woman and bit a man’s arm before being restrained against a window in the Fife Arms last year.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Hood later spat at police officers and made racially aggravated comments and prejudicial remarks relating to transgender identity.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told Hood when she appeared in court for sentencing her behaviour was “utterly appalling” but he was, just, convinced prison is not appropriate.

Pub chaos

Prosecutor Isma Mukhtar told the court Hood had been shouting and swearing towards staff and customers in the bar area of the St Clair Street pub on May 11.

The fiscal depute said Hood began threatening a woman.

“She then picked up a pint glass and threw it towards (the woman), narrowly missing her leg.

“At that point the accused was advised police would be phoned and the accused began shouting her name was Kimberley Hood.”

Hood kicked off in the Fife Arms, St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy. Image:  Google.

Hood turned on the beer taps, lunged over the bar towards the woman and picked up a wooden bar stool and threw it at her.

Ms Mukhtar said a man took hold of Hood’s arm to restrain her and as he did, “she bit him on the hand, breaking his skin”.

She was held up against a window by the man and another person in a bid to calm her down but continued to kick out and tried to headbutt him and the window.

Transphobic and racist comments

The fiscal depute said Hood was brought to the floor by the pair and police arrived a short time later to find her restrained on the ground.

She continued swearing and shouting to “let her go and that she would bite them”.

Hood was handcuffed and while in the police vehicle, kicked out and struck an officer on the arm.

She shouted “f**k off, you f***ing he-she” and, after being arrested said, “f**k off you smelly f***ing rat”.

On arriving at Kirkcaldy police station she struggled so much, four officers had to bring her to the ground and then restrain her to stop her trying to hit her head on the concrete.

She spat at two officers, hitting one on the face, then resumed her rant, calling one female “he-she” and spitting on her.

Hood then grabbed the officer’s crotch area and “squeezed with her nails, shouting ‘he-she’ and ‘tranny’.”

She made a racist comment while being taken to the cells.

Admissions

Hood, of St Fillans Road, Kirkcaldy, previously pled guilty to two assaults in the pub and assaulting three police officers by spitting at them.

She admitted three counts of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, the latter of which, in the police station, was aggravated by prejudice relating to transgender identity and race.

Defence lawyer Heather Morrison said Hood’s explanation had been given to social workers and “essentially, things have snowballed”.

The solicitor said: “It’s appalling behaviour and she does recognise that but it does appear to be an isolated incident and she has shown remorse and does not excuse her actions”.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Sarah Ali at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Forfar carer embezzled £3k from client in blank cheque scam
Grant Stainer was told he was on the 'doorstep of Perth Prison and asking to be let in.'
Abusive Perth window fitter left 156 voicemails on ex's mobile as he booted her…
Gwen Ferguson stole - then binned - £5k of goods.
Fife Amazon gran thief-catcher-turned-crook gets unpaid work order
Murderer's 'pointless' Perth Prison punishment after being caught with SIM card
Nicola Hutton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Woman dragged passenger from Perth bus and kicked him in head during savage attack
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 'I didn’t even ken that was a law'
French Holocaust denier in Anstruther
Holocaust denier found in Fife loses extradition fight
A closeup shot of a soap artist's hands making soap sculpture at youth prison in Stockton, California; Shutterstock ID 1977451640; purchase_order: ; job:
Perth prisoner claims weaponised toothbrush was for 'carving soap sculptures'
O'Donnell appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.
Couple terrorised in Stirling city centre by knife-wielding stranger
Suzanne Gillman appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
'Truly exceptional circumstances' keep £40k Blairgowrie benefits cheat out of prison