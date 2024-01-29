Woman caused chaos in Fife pub before aiming transphobic abuse at police

A woman who kicked off in a Kirkcaldy pub, then assaulted and abused police officers with transphobic comments has been told to do 200 hours of unpaid work.

Kimberley Hood, 33, threw a pint glass at a woman and bit a man’s arm before being restrained against a window in the Fife Arms last year.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Hood later spat at police officers and made racially aggravated comments and prejudicial remarks relating to transgender identity.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told Hood when she appeared in court for sentencing her behaviour was “utterly appalling” but he was, just, convinced prison is not appropriate.

Pub chaos

Prosecutor Isma Mukhtar told the court Hood had been shouting and swearing towards staff and customers in the bar area of the St Clair Street pub on May 11.

The fiscal depute said Hood began threatening a woman.

“She then picked up a pint glass and threw it towards (the woman), narrowly missing her leg.

“At that point the accused was advised police would be phoned and the accused began shouting her name was Kimberley Hood.”

Hood turned on the beer taps, lunged over the bar towards the woman and picked up a wooden bar stool and threw it at her.

Ms Mukhtar said a man took hold of Hood’s arm to restrain her and as he did, “she bit him on the hand, breaking his skin”.

She was held up against a window by the man and another person in a bid to calm her down but continued to kick out and tried to headbutt him and the window.

Transphobic and racist comments

The fiscal depute said Hood was brought to the floor by the pair and police arrived a short time later to find her restrained on the ground.

She continued swearing and shouting to “let her go and that she would bite them”.

Hood was handcuffed and while in the police vehicle, kicked out and struck an officer on the arm.

She shouted “f**k off, you f***ing he-she” and, after being arrested said, “f**k off you smelly f***ing rat”.

On arriving at Kirkcaldy police station she struggled so much, four officers had to bring her to the ground and then restrain her to stop her trying to hit her head on the concrete.

She spat at two officers, hitting one on the face, then resumed her rant, calling one female “he-she” and spitting on her.

Hood then grabbed the officer’s crotch area and “squeezed with her nails, shouting ‘he-she’ and ‘tranny’.”

She made a racist comment while being taken to the cells.

Admissions

Hood, of St Fillans Road, Kirkcaldy, previously pled guilty to two assaults in the pub and assaulting three police officers by spitting at them.

She admitted three counts of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, the latter of which, in the police station, was aggravated by prejudice relating to transgender identity and race.

Defence lawyer Heather Morrison said Hood’s explanation had been given to social workers and “essentially, things have snowballed”.

The solicitor said: “It’s appalling behaviour and she does recognise that but it does appear to be an isolated incident and she has shown remorse and does not excuse her actions”.

