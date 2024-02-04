Rising rap star caught with drugs at Perth city centre flat gets jail warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Rising rap star caught with drugs at Perth city centre flat gets jail warning

Rapper Oakland Badze was busted when cops raided a flat in the city's Scott Street and found hundreds of pounds worth of cannabis.

By Jamie Buchan
Oakland Badze, also known as Oakzy B. Image: YouTube
Oakland Badze, also known as Oakzy B. Image: YouTube

A rising Scottish rap star aiming to be “bigger than The Proclaimers” is facing jail after he was caught dealing drugs in Perth.

Rapper Oakland Badze was busted when cops raided a flat in the city’s Scott Street and found hundreds of pounds worth of cannabis.

The 27-year-old musician, who rose to prominence in an Apprentice-style BBC music contest, was facing a charge of possession – until police found tell-tale texts revealing weeks of drug dealing activity on his mobile.

Badze – also known as Badza – from Barrhead, Glasgow, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted being concerned in the supply of the class B drug from December 21 2020 to January 14 2021.

He was in the dock alongside Perth man Hassan Muwanga, who pled guilty to dealing cocaine from his flat in St Catherine’s Square on April 14 2022.

Search warrant executed

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said police descended on the Scott Street property armed with a search warrant at 9.30am on January 14 2021.

“They forced entry and traced the accused on his own in a bedroom,” she said.

Oakland Badze outside Perth Sheriff Court.

Investigators recovered four packages of cannabis, worth up to £840.

They also seized cash, mobile phones and a set of digital scales.

“Later on that same day, police were advised that – based on the items recovered – a charge of possession of a controlled drug would be supported,” the fiscal depute said.

“However, it was recommended that the seized phones be sent for examination.”

The mobiles were analysed by a cybercrimes unit, which found drug dealing messages dating back to December 21.

Second police raid

The court heard Muwanga, 36, was arrested after police went to his flat and recovered £2,700 worth of cocaine on April 14 2022.

“The accused was traced sleeping alone in bed,” Ms Ritchie said.

“When interviewed, he initially spoke freely with police.

Hassan Muwanga at an earlier court appearance

“He said he was the sole occupant of the council flat and when asked about controlled substances, he said he smoked weed and snorted cocaine.”

Muwanga told police he was about to start work at a pub restaurant.

But he gave “no comment” replies when asked about the cocaine found in his flat.

In 2016, Muwanga was jailed for selling drugs to schoolchildren from a property in Perth’s Scott Street.

The court heard he had spent time in custody following his arrest in 2022.

Released and remanded

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for background reports.

He noted, although Badze had served time when he was a teenager, he had never been to prison as an adult.

The sheriff told him: “While custody is an option as far as you are concerned, I’m not going to send you to prison just yet.

“Time has passed since this offence and I am going to give you the benefit of the doubt and release you on bail.”

He said to Muwanga: “You are in a rather different situation.

“While I accept you spent nine-and-a-half months on remand for this matter, this is your third conviction under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“I do need to take a more serious view of that and I will remand you in custody.”

Music ‘took me off crime’

Badze, better known by stage name Oakzy B, appeared in season three of the hit BBC Three show Rap Game UK.

He was one of six MCs vying for a £20,000 prize to further their music careers.

Oakzy B on the Rap Game UK. Image: BBC

Speaking about his fledgling career, he said: “Music means everything. Music took me off the streets, took me off crime and put money in my pocket.”

He added: “My goal is to be the biggest ever musician to ever come out of Scotland.

“Bigger than Lewis Capaldi. Bigger than The Proclaimers. Bigger than all of them. I want to become a household name in Scotland and the UK.”

He used a report of a previous conviction for assault as the background for his 2022 album Ward 9.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Oakland Badze, also known as Oakzy B. Image: YouTube
Jail for £300k Dundee fraudster who went on run for 10 months
Oakland Badze, also known as Oakzy B. Image: YouTube
Now-happy puppy will not be returned to Stirling owner after cruel treatment
Oakland Badze, also known as Oakzy B. Image: YouTube
Angus domestic assault victim wanted more protection after Christmas nightmare
Oakland Badze, also known as Oakzy B. Image: YouTube
Dundee pair assaulted delivery driver then scrapped with each other
Oakland Badze, also known as Oakzy B. Image: YouTube
Friday court round-up — Bakery bust-up and heroin at McDonald's
Oakland Badze, also known as Oakzy B. Image: YouTube
Speeding police officer crashed into car at Dundee traffic lights, injuring two
Oakland Badze, also known as Oakzy B. Image: YouTube
Drink-drive suspect crashed after 90mph 'high intensity' police chase in Perthshire
Oakland Badze, also known as Oakzy B. Image: YouTube
Dundee roof raiders on curfew for £65k waterfront lead thefts
Oakland Badze, also known as Oakzy B. Image: YouTube
Arbroath abuser berated partner in Ferry pubs and left 80 voicemails in one night
Oakland Badze, also known as Oakzy B. Image: YouTube
Fife paedophile 'Dirty Tony' brought to court after Perthshire caravan break