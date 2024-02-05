Dundee dog owner found guilty of ‘causing suffering’ by kicking lurcher

A Dundee man found guilty of kicking a lurcher has been handed a £400 fine and a £20 victim surcharge following a Scottish SPCA investigation.

Edward Douglas, 64, of Caird Avenue, was found guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court in December, and sentenced last week, for causing suffering to his eight-year-old lurcher, Hugo.

It was determined he had repeatedly kicked the dog, causing him pain, fear and distress.

Douglas had denied the offence in court but was found guilty after a trial.

Call from ambulance service

Scottish SPCA inspector, Robert Baldie, said: “On March 11 2022 we received a call relating to a dog that had been repeatedly kicked.

“The ambulance service (had) attended the property on Caird Avenue, where the male occupant, Edward Douglas, was seen kicking the dog several times to try to contain the animal in a room.

“The dog then managed to escape and Douglas started kicking him again, making the dog yelp.

“On March 12 we attended at the locus and were met by Douglas, along with the lurcher-type dog.

“We advised Douglas the reason for the visit and he seemed shocked at the allegation and denied he had kicked the dog.

“The dog appeared happy and showed no fear or signs of any injuries.”

‘Animal cruelty suspect’

Mr Baldie continued: “When asked who was responsible for the dog, Douglas’ partner stated it was her dog, who stayed at her home address and the dog would be returning home with her.

“We advised Douglas of the Scottish SPCA’S Authorisation under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006 and further advised he was a suspect in an animal cruelty case.

“After speaking to the ambulance service witnesses, it was ascertained that both witnesses felt the dog Hugo had been kicked repeatedly by Douglas, causing distress and suffering.

“We are pleased Douglas received a fine and we hope he seriously reconsiders his ability to care for any animal in future”

