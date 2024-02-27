Gangland thug smacked Perth Prison guard in row over missing underpants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Gangland thug smacked Perth Prison guard in row over missing underpants

Enforcer Robert Notman was last year jailed for trying to extort money from the parents of a Dundee drug addict.

By Jamie Buchan
Robert Notman. Image: Facebook
Robert Notman. Image: Facebook

A gangland henchman attacked a guard at Perth Prison in a row over missing underpants.

Enforcer Robert Notman was last year jailed for trying to extort money from the parents of a Dundee drug addict.

The 46-year-old returned to the dock this week and admitted a vicious assault on a member of staff at HMP Perth on Hogmanay 2022, while he was on remand.

Notman lashed out at guard Callum Teevan and punched him in the face, to his injury, because he was upset the prison had been unable to supply him with clean underwear.

Cut lip

Guards raced to Notman’s cell after hearing a disturbance, the court heard.

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said: “Officers looked through the observation hatch but could not see inside as it was covered.

Robert Notman was involved in a dispute with the prison after bosses were unable to provide him with clean underpants.

“More staff were called to the cell.

“Once they got inside, Mr Notman attacked the complainer with a closed hand to the face.

”This caused a cut to his lip.”

Notman was restrained on the ground, Mr Hamilton said.

Mr Teevan did not require any medical treatment.

Prisoner was ‘disgruntled’

Lawyer Linda Findlay, defending, said her client had been remanded at the time, pending a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

“He was in something of a dispute with the prison because he still had not been supplied with essential items, such as clean underwear.

“He was disgruntled when prison officers entered his cell and he behaved in a manner that he knows was unacceptable.”

A typical cell at HMP Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

She said: “As a result of this, he was taken into solitary confinement where he was held for five weeks.”

He was released into the general prison population until he was brought to court in August 2023 and sentenced to 14 months.

Ms Findlay said her client had also lost his TV privileges for seven weeks as a result of the attack.

“There have been no further issues between him and prison staff,” she said.

Notman has since been released from jail.

Sheriff William Gilchrist deferred sentence for background reports.

Tried to persuade couple to pay up

Notman, of Dove Street, Priesthill, Glasgow, was locked up for targeting a couple’s Tayside home in a bid to frighten them to pay off their son’s drugs debt.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard how he demanded the couple repay the outstanding sum of £80,000.

Norman made two 160-mile round trips to slash tyres and smash windows to terrify the parents.

He and fellow henchman Lewis Goldfarb had been sent to Dundee by their mystery underworld boss in Glasgow to “persuade” the couple to pay up.

Lewis Goldfrab. Image: Facebook

Notman and Goldfarb, 39, admitted trying to extort money from the mother on December 5 2022 by informing her her son owed money to people in Glasgow.

Goldfarb admitted slashing car tyres the same day.

Both admitted returning six days later, when Goldfarb brought a knife and slashed the tyres of a Transit van after demanding entry to a rental property owned by another relative.

Goldfarb was jailed for two years at an earlier calling of the case.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Aaron Bradford was caught up in the EncroChat crackdown. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock
Major Dundee dealer caught in high-level encrypted criminal network crackdown
Nicola Kerr.
Drink-drive Angus nightshift nurse blamed Covid and booze-laced football bus stash
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — The full gamut of driving offences
Graham Anderson. Image: Facebook.
Ambulance took 85 minutes to arrive as workers battled to save Stirling man's life
Philip Mills at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Builder who left Scotland after being caught with child abuse stash in Montrose is…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving Picture shows; Christopher Harper. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 23/02/2024
Under-the-influence Dundee driver caused two-car smash that blocked A9 in Perthshire
Fabrice Roverselli at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Retired chef from France sprayed cops with bleach in Montrose holiday let siege
Erick Fragnito.
Pizza chef stole PlayStation 4 from Dunfermline man's home out of 'revenge'
Post Thumbnail
Dundee man accused of using EnchroChat to run major drugs operation
Thomas Devers.
Drug-crazed thief alerted neighbour after ransacking parked car in Crieff