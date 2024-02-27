Gangland thug smacked Perth Prison guard in row over missing underpants

A gangland henchman attacked a guard at Perth Prison in a row over missing underpants.

Enforcer Robert Notman was last year jailed for trying to extort money from the parents of a Dundee drug addict.

The 46-year-old returned to the dock this week and admitted a vicious assault on a member of staff at HMP Perth on Hogmanay 2022, while he was on remand.

Notman lashed out at guard Callum Teevan and punched him in the face, to his injury, because he was upset the prison had been unable to supply him with clean underwear.

Cut lip

Guards raced to Notman’s cell after hearing a disturbance, the court heard.

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said: “Officers looked through the observation hatch but could not see inside as it was covered.

“More staff were called to the cell.

“Once they got inside, Mr Notman attacked the complainer with a closed hand to the face.

”This caused a cut to his lip.”

Notman was restrained on the ground, Mr Hamilton said.

Mr Teevan did not require any medical treatment.

Prisoner was ‘disgruntled’

Lawyer Linda Findlay, defending, said her client had been remanded at the time, pending a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

“He was in something of a dispute with the prison because he still had not been supplied with essential items, such as clean underwear.

“He was disgruntled when prison officers entered his cell and he behaved in a manner that he knows was unacceptable.”

She said: “As a result of this, he was taken into solitary confinement where he was held for five weeks.”

He was released into the general prison population until he was brought to court in August 2023 and sentenced to 14 months.

Ms Findlay said her client had also lost his TV privileges for seven weeks as a result of the attack.

“There have been no further issues between him and prison staff,” she said.

Notman has since been released from jail.

Sheriff William Gilchrist deferred sentence for background reports.

Tried to persuade couple to pay up

Notman, of Dove Street, Priesthill, Glasgow, was locked up for targeting a couple’s Tayside home in a bid to frighten them to pay off their son’s drugs debt.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard how he demanded the couple repay the outstanding sum of £80,000.

Norman made two 160-mile round trips to slash tyres and smash windows to terrify the parents.

He and fellow henchman Lewis Goldfarb had been sent to Dundee by their mystery underworld boss in Glasgow to “persuade” the couple to pay up.

Notman and Goldfarb, 39, admitted trying to extort money from the mother on December 5 2022 by informing her her son owed money to people in Glasgow.

Goldfarb admitted slashing car tyres the same day.

Both admitted returning six days later, when Goldfarb brought a knife and slashed the tyres of a Transit van after demanding entry to a rental property owned by another relative.

Goldfarb was jailed for two years at an earlier calling of the case.

