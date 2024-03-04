Monday court round-up — Drive-thru drugs and walking stick nicked

A woman caught with thousands of pounds worth of heroin at a McDonald’s drive-thru has been placed on a tag.

Janine Stewart was found with the Class A drugs in the early hours of the morning at the Dundee restaurant thanks to the actions of quick-thinking staff.

Police were contacted after workers at the Longtown Road venue asked the driver of a BMW Series 3, of which Stewart was a passenger, to park up.

Prosecutor Lee Corr told Dundee Sheriff Court previously: “Police attended and found Janine Stewart was within the passenger side of the vehicle.

“At about 12.30am she was detained for a search.

“Police seized a package containing 60.65g of heroin, which was concealed within the front of her trousers.

“The valuation was £1,500 if sold in the form as found or £2,700 if broken down and sold in ‘tenner bags’.”

Stewart previously pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin on June 8 2023 at McDonald’s, Longtown Road.

She appeared via video link from HMP Polmont Brightons for sentencing, with solicitor Jim Caird insisting she had been caught after a “joint enterprise” that involved others.

Sheriff William Gilchrist placed Stewart on supervision for 12 months as well as imposing a restriction of liberty order, keeping her within her address on Balunie Street between 9pm and 7am for four months.

Road bridge crash vid

A shocking video shows the moment a speeding taxi driver crashed into a barrier on the Tay Road Bridge. Thomas Naismith, 54, incredibly escaped uninjured after the early morning collision. He had been accused of racing fellow taxi driver Mohammed Iqbal, 56.

Reckless

Buckhaven carpet fitter Brian Adams has been fined £1,250 after being caught driving at 92mph at a Fife accident blackspot, then calling police who stopped him w***ers and c**ts.

Adams, 41, of Bow Street, admitted driving his Iveco Daily van carelessly on the A915 Standing Stane Road – a 50mph limit zone – just before 5am on September 29 in 2022.

He had previously admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards police by shouting, swearing and making offensive remarks.

Adams was initially charged with driving dangerously but his lesser plea was accepted.

Solicitor Christine Hagan explained client had three points on his licence at the time.

She said: “The position is he was travelling to work. He was already running late.”

Sheriff Steven Borthwick KC imposed seven penalty points and fined Adams £450 for the driving offence, £800 for abusing police and a further £75 victim surcharge.

He said: “Your behaviour towards police officers who were carrying out their duty was appalling. There seems to be no explanation.”

Week on the run

An escaped prisoner went on the run for more than a week after fleeing in a getaway car from Castle Huntly. Sean McGovern, 40, sparked a manhunt after absconding from the open prison last summer. He had been serving a 16-year stretch for attempted murder, drug dealing and firearms attack in Edinburgh.

City centre attack charges

A sheriff has ordered a man to stand trial over claims he carried out a sex attack on a woman in Dundee city centre.

Derek Lewis was previously remanded in custody over allegations he targeted the 50-year-old woman on King Street just before midnight on February 20.

Prosecutors allege Lewis, of Tulloch Court, Dundee, intended to rape the woman but was disturbed by a member of the public.

It is alleged Lewis grabbed the woman by the arms, dragged her by the body, and pushed her to the ground before a member of the public intervened.

A short time later, on Panmure Street, Lewis allegedly entered a property occupied by three people without their knowledge or consent.

The 40-year-old is accused of retrieving knives from their kitchen, before being found hiding in the bathroom in possession of a knife.

This was allegedly to the fear and alarm of the three people.

Lewis faces a fourth allegation of stealing a purse and its contents from the property on February 21.

Lewis offered no plea at Dundee Sheriff Court and he was fully committed for trial and will remain in custody meantime.

Trolley dash

A paranoid, drug-addled electrician made a dash around Tesco in Forfar, crawling under a customer’s trolley and falling into the bread display. Cocaine-carrying Guy Mathieson banged into someone as he ran into the supermarket, before dashing round the store alarming customers, then escaping through a fire exit.

85-year-old targeted

An 85-year-old woman had her walking stick stolen by a bogus bird seed salesman, who was later caught clutching a knife.

Liam Doyle has been jailed for a year after making his way into the elderly woman’s home on Strips of Craigie Road, Dundee and trying to leave with money.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie told Dundee Sheriff Court the pensioner, who uses a wheelchair, answered to door to repeat offender Doyle, who asked if she wanted buy bird seed.

“She agreed and formed the opinion the accused was down on his luck.

“She went to retrieve her purse and the accused followed her despite not being given permission.

“She gave him a £5 note and on seeing other notes, he asked her if she would give him more money but she declined.”

Doyle walked into the living room and shut the door but was later told to get out by the determined pensioner.

The crook left but not without taking a distinctive walking stick that the woman used.

Doyle offered bird seed to another resident outside bird seed and police were called.

He was found with the walking stick and a near-six-inch knife.

Doyle, a prisoner of HMP Perth, admitted the August 5 2023 theft and weapon possession, as well as being discovered at another address where it could be reasonably inferred that he intended to commit theft.

Solicitor David Duncan said Doyle had a history of drug addiction and returned to illicit substances as a means of self-medicating for a broken ankle.

