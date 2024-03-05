Tuesday court round-up — Reckless teen and deportation threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Reckless teen and deportation threat

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A teenager has appeared in court accused of recklessly discharging a firearm.

The 16-year-old was charged following a police raid on a property in Perth’s Strathtay Road last week.

The youngster, who cannot be named, appeared on petition at the city’s sheriff court alongside 44-year-old Edgaras Jakstas.

Jakstas faces allegations he was involved in importing a prohibited item.

He is also accused of having an unauthorised weapon designed or adapted to discharge noxious liquid or gas.

The teenager faces three counts of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm.

He is also accused of having a prohibited weapon, as well as culpable and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Both males, from Perth, made no plea and were released on bail.

Crooked lawyer guilty

Dundee lawyer Ian Davidson, 62, scammed a client out of almost £3,000 after getting her to make out a cheque in his name. He was found guilty after trial of defrauding the daughter of a late friend after being sought out to wind-up her father’s estate. He has since been struck off.

Ian Davidson
Ian Davidson.

Stab lunge

A 20-year-old man was almost stabbed after being followed into a Dundee close by a complete stranger.

Alexander Whyte, 47, is now facing a prison sentence after targeting the man with a seven-and-a-half inch knife on the city’s Caird Avenue last summer.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Whyte – a man with a raft of previous convictions – said “watch your back” before making a stabbing motion with the blade.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said the complainer, aged 20, had gone to a convenience store and passed the accused on the way and noticed he was acting erratically outside Whites Bar.

“The complainer was walking back later and as he approached the common close door, he heard the accused walking up behind him.

“He turned around and saw him with a knife and a bottle of alcohol.”

Ms Ritchie said Whyte approached with the knife in his right hand,  adopted a “fighting stance”, then lunged towards the man, who managed to move out of the way before shouting “he tried to stab me”.

Police were contacted and ran towards Whyte, who was still clutching of a bottle of alcohol and later took out the knife and threw it on the roof of a commercial premises.

The HMP Perth prisoner admitted the July 19 2023 assault.

Sentence was deferred for reports to be prepared, including to consider a supervised release order and an extended sentence.

Wedding crasher

A four-times convicted drink-driver, who caused tens of thousands of pounds of damage by crashing into a Carnoustie house after a wedding, has avoided imprisonment. Simon Hart tried to drive his private-plated car home after boozing at the bash but “obliterated” a house on the corner of Tayside Street and Norries Road while travelling at double the speed limit.

Simon Hart and the damaged house he hit
Simon Hart caused ‘catastrophic’ damage. Image: DC Thomson.

Deportation threat

A serial offender who faces deportation to his native Poland is confident he will be booted out of the country, his lawyer said.

Karol Zemlik was previously jailed for an attack on a schoolboy in North Muirton.

The 31-year-old returned to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing on a series of more recent offences.

He caused damage to a storage shed at the back of a property in Mull Place on September 15 and was caught with cannabis the same evening.

Zemlik resisted and obstructed police as they tried to arrest him near his home in Bute Drive on January 20 2024 and he also admitted twice breaching bail conditions.

Karol Zemlik. Image: Facebook.

Zemlik’s solicitor Linda Clark said her client is due to be deported on March 20 but added: “He is confident that he is not going to be deported.

“He has been here for a number of years and he is in a relationship.”

She added: “I have been here before with him – he has been threatened with deportation but was never deported.”

Shefiff Jennifer Bain KC agreed to defer sentence until after his scheduled deportation date and Zemlick was remanded in custody meantime.

Eco-protest risk

Environmental activist Lindsay Maycock from Perth created an explosion risk during a protest at the Grangemouth oil refinery. She was one of four people convicted after trial of breaching the peace at a demonstration in Grangemouth, when they climbed onto a tanker entering the complex last summer.

This is Rigged protest in Grangemouth
Lindsay Maycock, second from right, during the protest in Grangemouth. Image: Supplied by This Is Rigged.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Kate Frame was Police Investigations and Review Commissioner in 2015, when Mr Bayoh died.
Police watchdog's former head concerned Sheku Bayoh post-mortem details shared with officers
Ian Davidson at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Crooked Dundee lawyer defrauded client of nearly £3k in cheque scam
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving Picture shows; Douglas Zdrzalek. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/03/2024
Perth driver in stolen car tried to ram police vehicle during a high speed…
Lindsay Maycock at Falkirk Sheriff Court. She caused an "explosion risk" during a This Is Rigged protest at Ineos refinery in Grangemouth.
Perth activist 'created explosion risk' at Grangemouth refinery during eco-protest
Giedrius Ambrazevicius.
Property developer guilty of sex attack on 16-year-old girl in Dunfermline Wetherspoons
Simon Hart caused 'catastrophic' damage. Image: DC Thomson.
Four-time convicted Carnoustie drink-driver 'obliterated' house in post-bash smash
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Drive-thru drugs and walking stick nicked
Walczykowski has been recommended for deportation after his crimes at Ninewells. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison and deportation recommendation for 'maximum risk' Dundee spit attacker with 'propensity for violence'
Domestic abuser Dean Crighton at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Repeat domestic abuser from Forfar assaulted partner despite bail order after earlier attack
Sean McGovern. Image: Police Scotland.
Murder bid absconder back behind bars after week on the run from Castle Huntly