Tuesday court round-up — Reckless teen and deportation threat

A teenager has appeared in court accused of recklessly discharging a firearm.

The 16-year-old was charged following a police raid on a property in Perth’s Strathtay Road last week.

The youngster, who cannot be named, appeared on petition at the city’s sheriff court alongside 44-year-old Edgaras Jakstas.

Jakstas faces allegations he was involved in importing a prohibited item.

He is also accused of having an unauthorised weapon designed or adapted to discharge noxious liquid or gas.

The teenager faces three counts of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm.

He is also accused of having a prohibited weapon, as well as culpable and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Both males, from Perth, made no plea and were released on bail.

Crooked lawyer guilty

Dundee lawyer Ian Davidson, 62, scammed a client out of almost £3,000 after getting her to make out a cheque in his name. He was found guilty after trial of defrauding the daughter of a late friend after being sought out to wind-up her father’s estate. He has since been struck off.

Stab lunge

A 20-year-old man was almost stabbed after being followed into a Dundee close by a complete stranger.

Alexander Whyte, 47, is now facing a prison sentence after targeting the man with a seven-and-a-half inch knife on the city’s Caird Avenue last summer.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Whyte – a man with a raft of previous convictions – said “watch your back” before making a stabbing motion with the blade.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said the complainer, aged 20, had gone to a convenience store and passed the accused on the way and noticed he was acting erratically outside Whites Bar.

“The complainer was walking back later and as he approached the common close door, he heard the accused walking up behind him.

“He turned around and saw him with a knife and a bottle of alcohol.”

Ms Ritchie said Whyte approached with the knife in his right hand, adopted a “fighting stance”, then lunged towards the man, who managed to move out of the way before shouting “he tried to stab me”.

Police were contacted and ran towards Whyte, who was still clutching of a bottle of alcohol and later took out the knife and threw it on the roof of a commercial premises.

The HMP Perth prisoner admitted the July 19 2023 assault.

Sentence was deferred for reports to be prepared, including to consider a supervised release order and an extended sentence.

Wedding crasher

A four-times convicted drink-driver, who caused tens of thousands of pounds of damage by crashing into a Carnoustie house after a wedding, has avoided imprisonment. Simon Hart tried to drive his private-plated car home after boozing at the bash but “obliterated” a house on the corner of Tayside Street and Norries Road while travelling at double the speed limit.

Deportation threat

A serial offender who faces deportation to his native Poland is confident he will be booted out of the country, his lawyer said.

Karol Zemlik was previously jailed for an attack on a schoolboy in North Muirton.

The 31-year-old returned to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing on a series of more recent offences.

He caused damage to a storage shed at the back of a property in Mull Place on September 15 and was caught with cannabis the same evening.

Zemlik resisted and obstructed police as they tried to arrest him near his home in Bute Drive on January 20 2024 and he also admitted twice breaching bail conditions.

Zemlik’s solicitor Linda Clark said her client is due to be deported on March 20 but added: “He is confident that he is not going to be deported.

“He has been here for a number of years and he is in a relationship.”

She added: “I have been here before with him – he has been threatened with deportation but was never deported.”

Shefiff Jennifer Bain KC agreed to defer sentence until after his scheduled deportation date and Zemlick was remanded in custody meantime.

Eco-protest risk

Environmental activist Lindsay Maycock from Perth created an explosion risk during a protest at the Grangemouth oil refinery. She was one of four people convicted after trial of breaching the peace at a demonstration in Grangemouth, when they climbed onto a tanker entering the complex last summer.

