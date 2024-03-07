Barefoot crook raided Dundee centre and begged for mercy after break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barefoot crook raided Dundee centre and begged for mercy after break-in

Serial offender Alexander McLanders has been jailed after owning up to his latest offences.

By Ciaran Shanks
McLanders broke into the Dudhope Multicultural Centre. Image: DC Thomson.
McLanders broke into the Dudhope Multicultural Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

A desperate crook begged for mercy after being caught red-handed stealing a hoard of items after breaking into a Dundee home.

Alexander McLanders begged the residents not to contact the police before lying about his thieving behaviour.

The rampant offender denied stealing anything but was found with a wallet, passport and bank card belonging to the occupants after being patted down.

Six months earlier, barefoot McLanders made off with four broken laptops and a projector after breaking into the Dudhope Multicultural Centre.

Begged for break-in mercy

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that on January 17 this year, one of the residents of a property on Clepington Road was woken at 6.40am by the sound of rustling in the living room.

Another resident went to investigate and found McLanders crouched in the living room with a phone torch on.

“Upset” McLanders was confronted and said: “Please, please I’m going to get the jail. I have warrants out. I didn’t take any of your stuff.”

The resident did not believe McLanders and ordered him to empty his pockets.

A passport, bank card and wallet belonging to the occupants were discovered.

Items had been moved around, including an Xbox, a laptop, a power tool, a white bag containing alcohol, pay slips and a passport.

Police were called and officers noted the kitchen window was insecure and the back door was open, with damage caused to the door frame.

Multicultural Centre break-in

In the earlier crime, a resident at Dudhope Court called the police after hearing loud banging coming from the St Mary Place centre at around 4.30am.

Officers attended and found the projector and a bag of coins on the ground.

McLanders, 42, was spotted in the tower block and police shouted for him to stop but he fled to the 14th floor landing.

Dudhope Court
McLanders loot was found in Dudhope Court. Image: DC Thomson.

Prosecutor Lynne Mannion said: “Police noted the accused was barefoot and recovered a pair of brown sandals from under the doormat of one of the flats.

“Given the suspicious circumstances, the accused was searched and found to have a wristwatch in his joggers pocket. The accused was arrested.

“A search of the landings at Dudhope Court and the bin recess of floor 11 uncovered a bag containing electrical appliances including four laptops and a DVD player.

“The items were shown to the manager of the Dudhope Multicultural Centre who confirmed these items had been stolen from the locus.

“All of the laptops were broken.”

Jailed

McLanders, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pled guilty to breaking into the Dudhope Multicultural Centre on June 14 2023 and stealing items and targeting the Clepington Road address on January 17.

The total value of the items involved was more than £1,300.

Sheriff Martin Edington sentenced McLanders to 18 months in prison.

