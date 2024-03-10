Woman, 80, suffered brain bleed after Dundee bag snatch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Woman, 80, suffered brain bleed after Dundee bag snatch

An update on the pensioner's condition will be given when callous Jason White returns to court for sentencing.

By Ciaran Shanks
A police cordon was put in place near the traffic lights at the Greens of Dundee store following a robbery.
Police stand guard at the scene of the crime. Image: DC Thomson.

A vulnerable pensioner suffered a bleed on the brain after being knocked to the ground in Dundee by a heartless bag snatch thief.

The 80-year-old woman could have died after the attack at the hands of Jason White on Albert Street.

The city’s sheriff court heard White was homeless at the time of the callous assault, which occurred in broad daylight.

An update will be provided to a sheriff on the woman’s health next month when White is sentenced.

She was previously in a critical condition in hospital.

Daylight robbery

The Courier told at the time how the incident happened in front of stunned witnesses outside the Greens of Dundee store in Stobswell, where the woman had been shopping.

Fiscal depute Lee Corr revealed how a member of the public gave chase as White tried to flee the scene.

He said: “The victim was 80 years of age at the commission of this offence and walked with the aid of a walking stick.

“At approximately 12.30pm on May 29 2023, the accused attended Boots to request a needle exchange.

“He stated he was homeless and used controlled drugs daily.

“Five minutes later the victim was on a pedestrian crossing and the accused crossed directly behind her.

“A member of the public saw him grab the victim’s handbag.”

Police on Albert Street in Dundee after a robbery
Police at the crossing where the robbery happened. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The prosecutor added: “He pulled it with such force it caused the victim to fall to the ground.

“She landed on her front with no way to break her fall.

“A witness shouted to members of the public in the street to stop White, given he was running from the scene with the victim’s bag.

“Another member of the public pursued White on foot and saw him drop the handbag.

“During this time the victim was placed in the recovery position.”

Horrific injuries

The elderly woman was bleeding from her left eye, as well as sustaining a cut to her cheek.

A large amount of blood was seen on the pavement.

She was rushed to Ninewells Hospital, where it was revealed she suffered a bleed on the brain, multiple facial fractures and severe bruising.

Ninewells Hospital
The victim needed extensive treatment at Ninewells. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Mr Corr added: “She received several blood transfusions and had poor kidney function as a result of her injuries.

“She was transferred to the surgical dependency unit in a critical condition.

“She required an emergency surgery to cut the eye to relieve fluid pressure.

“She was displaying initial signs of post traumatic stress disorder.

“On every occasion she regained consciousness she was attacking nurses in fear.”

Caught begging in Perth

White was eventually traced begging in Perth city centre after a review of CCTV which captured the incident.

He told officers: “Nothing I can do.

“How long do you get for robbery? I’ve never been so f***ed in my life.”

The 34-year-old, currently a prisoner in HMP Perth, previously pled guilty to attacking the woman to the danger of her life on May 29 2023 on Albert Street.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until next months for reports to be prepared and for an update on the woman’s condition.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving Picture shows; Jack Thomson. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/03/2024
Speeding motorist left woman and two children injured in Perthshire crash
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 'HMP Stirling all the way' and playgroup crook
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Benefits Fraud trial Picture shows; Annette Bond. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 06/03/2024
£70k benefits cheat filmed doing daily 5k runs near Perthshire home while claiming she…
Gary Gallacher.
Abuser from Fife who targeted ex from behind bars avoids being sent back to…
Ryan Trott. Image: Facebook.
Driver who caused lorry crash on A90 cleared of sleeping at wheel
Paul Craib assaulted the man after a row over football in the Balmore Bar. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook.
Assault admission after football row in Dundee pub turned violent
Paul Masson at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath 'loner' invited primary pupils to see pet snake and gave them Star Wars…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Garden raider Picture shows; Lucy Pointer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 06/03/2024
Perth garden raider had sgian-dubh dagger 'for protection'
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Privates on parade and wedding plans
High purity cocaine was found in Guthrie's home, summer house and shed. Image: Shutterstock.
Kirkcaldy cocaine trafficker was collecting up to £100k per week