Woman, 80, suffered brain bleed after Dundee bag snatch

A vulnerable pensioner suffered a bleed on the brain after being knocked to the ground in Dundee by a heartless bag snatch thief.

The 80-year-old woman could have died after the attack at the hands of Jason White on Albert Street.

The city’s sheriff court heard White was homeless at the time of the callous assault, which occurred in broad daylight.

An update will be provided to a sheriff on the woman’s health next month when White is sentenced.

She was previously in a critical condition in hospital.

Daylight robbery

The Courier told at the time how the incident happened in front of stunned witnesses outside the Greens of Dundee store in Stobswell, where the woman had been shopping.

Fiscal depute Lee Corr revealed how a member of the public gave chase as White tried to flee the scene.

He said: “The victim was 80 years of age at the commission of this offence and walked with the aid of a walking stick.

“At approximately 12.30pm on May 29 2023, the accused attended Boots to request a needle exchange.

“He stated he was homeless and used controlled drugs daily.

“Five minutes later the victim was on a pedestrian crossing and the accused crossed directly behind her.

“A member of the public saw him grab the victim’s handbag.”

The prosecutor added: “He pulled it with such force it caused the victim to fall to the ground.

“She landed on her front with no way to break her fall.

“A witness shouted to members of the public in the street to stop White, given he was running from the scene with the victim’s bag.

“Another member of the public pursued White on foot and saw him drop the handbag.

“During this time the victim was placed in the recovery position.”

Horrific injuries

The elderly woman was bleeding from her left eye, as well as sustaining a cut to her cheek.

A large amount of blood was seen on the pavement.

She was rushed to Ninewells Hospital, where it was revealed she suffered a bleed on the brain, multiple facial fractures and severe bruising.

Mr Corr added: “She received several blood transfusions and had poor kidney function as a result of her injuries.

“She was transferred to the surgical dependency unit in a critical condition.

“She required an emergency surgery to cut the eye to relieve fluid pressure.

“She was displaying initial signs of post traumatic stress disorder.

“On every occasion she regained consciousness she was attacking nurses in fear.”

Caught begging in Perth

White was eventually traced begging in Perth city centre after a review of CCTV which captured the incident.

He told officers: “Nothing I can do.

“How long do you get for robbery? I’ve never been so f***ed in my life.”

The 34-year-old, currently a prisoner in HMP Perth, previously pled guilty to attacking the woman to the danger of her life on May 29 2023 on Albert Street.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until next months for reports to be prepared and for an update on the woman’s condition.

