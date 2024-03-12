Perthshire man faces charge of encouraging dog to fight rat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perthshire man faces charge of encouraging dog to fight rat

Liam Fair from Crieff also faces multiple animal neglect charges and has pled not guilty.

By Jamie Buchan
The charges were denied at Perth Sheriff Court.
The charges were denied at Perth Sheriff Court.

A Perthshire man has denied encouraging a dog to fight and kill a pet rat.

Liam Fair, who faces multiple animal abuse charges, is accused of suspending the rat by its tail, swinging it round and repeatedly striking it off the dog’s face.

Prosecutors claim Fair caused an animal fight to take place at his home in Corlundy Crescent sometime between October 28 2020 and October 28 2022.

It is alleged he goaded and baited a lurcher dog to attack, bite and kill the domesticated rodent.

The 21-year-old is also accused of supplying a video recording of an animal fight.

Puppy neglect charges

Fair further faces allegations he neglected five puppies and failed to protect them from disease and suffering.

It is alleged that between October 23 and October 28 2022, he failed to provide them with adequate care and treatment or get veterinary advice for the young dogs, which were suffering from body weight loss, diarrhea and worms.

Fair is accused of exposing the puppies to electrical cables, household debris and waste and didn’t give them proper ventilation or a clean environment.

Prosecutors alleged he also neglected a dog named Honey and a kitten, and two dogs called Jax and Jock.

He also faces a charge of keeping a lurcher dog for the purposes of an animal fight, as well as an allegation he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner and uttered a racist remark.

Co-accused

Co-accused Rhiannon Nugent, 21, of Ochil Place, Crieff, faces animal neglect charges in relation to the puppies, the kitten, and dogs Honey, Jax and Jock.

Laird did not appear at Perth Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff Alison McKay.

Solicitor Paul Ralph tendered not guilty pleas on his client’s behalf.

Linda Clark, solicitor for Nugent, also confirmed pleas of not guilty.

A trial was set for June 11, with an intermediate hearing on May 23.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Cheryl Innes.
Police threatened to taser knife-wielding Montrose woman
Mary Johnston.
Dundee pensioner illegally claimed brother's funeral costs from social security
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'Pistol' teen and rapist sentenced
Carol Devaney leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee woman on curfew for stabbing partner with steak knife for saying he did…
High Court in Edinburgh.
Serial rapist from Fife jailed after attacking women over two-year period
Angus Dowell at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus farmer admits breaching controversial chicken sheds planning enforcement
Andrew Cussick assaulted and robbed a woman on Reform Street: Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Thief attacked women in Dundee to feed drug addiction
Aiden Paterson. Image: Facebook.
Car thief stole Fiestas in Fife and Angus for 'organised crime' black market sale
Mr Ross died in Perth prison in 2018. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee inmate's drug withdrawal death in Perth prison could have been avoided, sheriff rules
A police cordon was put in place near the traffic lights at the Greens of Dundee store following a robbery.
Woman, 80, suffered brain bleed after Dundee bag snatch