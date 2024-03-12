Perthshire man faces charge of encouraging dog to fight rat

A Perthshire man has denied encouraging a dog to fight and kill a pet rat.

Liam Fair, who faces multiple animal abuse charges, is accused of suspending the rat by its tail, swinging it round and repeatedly striking it off the dog’s face.

Prosecutors claim Fair caused an animal fight to take place at his home in Corlundy Crescent sometime between October 28 2020 and October 28 2022.

It is alleged he goaded and baited a lurcher dog to attack, bite and kill the domesticated rodent.

The 21-year-old is also accused of supplying a video recording of an animal fight.

Puppy neglect charges

Fair further faces allegations he neglected five puppies and failed to protect them from disease and suffering.

It is alleged that between October 23 and October 28 2022, he failed to provide them with adequate care and treatment or get veterinary advice for the young dogs, which were suffering from body weight loss, diarrhea and worms.

Fair is accused of exposing the puppies to electrical cables, household debris and waste and didn’t give them proper ventilation or a clean environment.

Prosecutors alleged he also neglected a dog named Honey and a kitten, and two dogs called Jax and Jock.

He also faces a charge of keeping a lurcher dog for the purposes of an animal fight, as well as an allegation he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner and uttered a racist remark.

Co-accused

Co-accused Rhiannon Nugent, 21, of Ochil Place, Crieff, faces animal neglect charges in relation to the puppies, the kitten, and dogs Honey, Jax and Jock.

Laird did not appear at Perth Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff Alison McKay.

Solicitor Paul Ralph tendered not guilty pleas on his client’s behalf.

Linda Clark, solicitor for Nugent, also confirmed pleas of not guilty.

A trial was set for June 11, with an intermediate hearing on May 23.

