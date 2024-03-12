Stirling councillor in court to deny child abuse image charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling councillor in court to deny child abuse image charge

Independent councillor Ewan Dillon had trial set for May after pleading not guilty to the single charge.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Stirling Sheriff Court.
Stirling Sheriff Court.

An elected member of Stirling Council has appeared in court accused of downloading child abuse material.

Ewan Dillon, 21, represents Bridge of Allan and Dunblane on Stirling Council as an independent.

He was only 19 when he was elected in May 2022 as a Labour member.

He switched to being an independent member on the council five months later.

On Tuesday Dillon, of Stirling‘s Market Street, denied a single charge under the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982, which bans the “taking or making of any indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph” – downloading images – of children.

Two-day trial expected

Appearing in the Stirling Sheriff Court dock Dillon spoke only to confirm his name and his plea of not guilty.

The charge alleges the offence was committed between October 18 2021 and September 29 2022.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton set trial for May 20 and continued bail.

The court was told the case was likely to last two days.

Solicitor advocate George Pollock, representing Dillon, agreed “the crux of the matter” was how the images in question “ended up on the computer”.

He said: “The case will turn on the evidence of the Crown expert, supplemented by evidence from Mr Dillon.”

Won election as teenager

Prior to quitting the Labour Party group on Stirling Council, Dillon had been vice-convener of the community planning and regeneration committee and the children and young people committee.

According to the Stirling Council website, he now sits as a member of the licensing board and lists his non-financial interests as “Member of the GMB Union”.

In May 2022 the then-19-year-old’s win in the Dunblane and Bridge of Allan ward, which is represented by four councillors, was seen as a good result for Labour.

A former Dunblane High pupil and member of the Scottish Youth Parliament, he said following his win: “We’re going to be focusing on things like closing the attainment gap and the cost of living crisis.

“One of the big issues for me is transport on local bus routes and making sure there are no more cuts to vital services.”

