News Courts

Fife crack addict took Rambo knife to ‘drug deal’ and stole jewellery and Nike trainers

Charles McKeeman was jailed for his stick-up heist in Dunfermline.

By Ross Gardiner
Charles McKeeman lured his victims to a 'drug deal' and robbed them. Image: Facebook.
Charles McKeeman lured his victims to a 'drug deal' and robbed them. Image: Facebook.

A crack-addicted Fife mugger flashed a “Rambo” knife at two prospective cannabis customers and robbed them of jewellery and Nike shoes.

Charles McKeeman, 28, lured his victims out late at night in a car in the belief they were going to buy drugs from him.

The two occupants of the car had parked outside Dunfermline’s King Malcolm Hotel to buy cannabis when McKeeman approached with his face covered.

Fiscal depute Douglas Thomson told Dunfermline Sheriff Court McKeeman opened the passenger door and pulled up his top, revealing a “Rambo” knife with a 10-inch blade.

Charles McKeeman
Charles McKeeman. Image: Facebook.

He put the blade to the passenger’s throat and said: “Give me money.”

The man held his hands up and said he had nothing.

McKeeman demanded the man hand over his designer bracelet, worth £295, and his £290 Tissot watch.

He then asked the passenger what shoe size he was. The man replied size nine.

“Give me those as well,” McKeeman added, demanding the man’s Nike Air Max 97 trainers – also worth a three-figure sum.

McKeeman then took the driver’s wallet and closed the door and walked off.

His victims fled and contacted police, who traced McKeeman.

They found the Nike trainers at his then-home in Dunfermline.

Life changes

McKeeman, of Blairwood Terrace in Oakley, previously pled guilty to two charges of assault and robbery at the Laburnum Road hotel on July 23 in 2022.

Sentencing had been deferred for reports to be prepared.

His solicitor explained McKeeman had beaten crack addiction.

She said: “At the time of the offences, Mr McKeeman was living a transient lifestyle.

“He was homeless and struggling with substance issues.

“He was addicted to crack cocaine.

“He takes full responsibility for the offending and recognises it was a serious offence and certainly caused distress to the victims.”

She said he has made “positive changes in his life” and asked for the chance to “continue with the stability and the positive changes.”

Jailed

However, Sheriff William Gilchrist jailed McKeeman, who had been on bail since first appearing in court, for 93 weeks.

He said: “Assault and robbery involving the use of a knife almost inevitably results in a custodial sentence.

“You’ve been in custody before. I’m going to impose a custodial sentence.”

The sentence was reduced from two years due to McKeeman’s plea, which avoided the need for a trial.

