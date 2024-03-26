Dundee man tipped tree and smeared blood in Christmas Day rampage

A woman was subjected to a terrifying Christmas Day rampage in Dundee.

Amaan Ahmad toppled the Christmas tree and smeared blood on his partner’s head as he caused chaos at a property in the city’s Craigie area.

When the scared woman begged to be allowed to leave, he refused to let her and attacked her, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Christmas carnage

Ahmad, 23, appeared at the court to admit two charges on indictment.

He pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner on December 25 in 2021.

The charge states he adopted an aggressive demeanour, shouted and swore.

He then proceeded to repeatedly kick a door and pull down the Christmas tree.

He also threw a lamp and when his partner asked to leave the property, he repeatedly refused to let her.

He assaulted the woman by grabbing a mobile phone from her and pushed her on the body, causing her to fall to the ground and then smeared blood on her head.

His disgusting attack continued as he spat in the woman’s face.

Sentencing deferred

The court heard Ahmad, of Arklay Street, had no existing criminal record before admitting his Christmas Day crimes.

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentencing until May 7 for background reports, including an assessment for his suitability for the Caledonia Men’s Programme, a domestic abuse offender rehabilitation scheme.

She said: “I’m sure (your solicitor) will have explained to you these are serious charges.

“I’m not in a position to deal with sentence today.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.