Fife man jailed for slapping and spitting on elderly mother

Ross McLellan blamed the effect of Covid lockdown for his actions.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
McLellan was found guilty at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A Fife man has been jailed for assaulting his elderly mother by slapping her on the head, striking her with a brush and spitting on her face.

Ross McLellan, 53, was previously found guilty by a jury of assaulting Betsy McLellan on various occasions at an address in Ivy Grove, Methilhill, throughout March 2022.

She was aged 85 at the time.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that she has since died.

Her son was found to have spat on her face, slapped and struck her on the head, repeatedly struck her on the body with a brush, and thrown liquid at her, all to her injury.

McLellan was also convicted of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards his mother on various occasions between December 1 2021 and March 31 2022.

He threatened her with violence, shouted at her, made abusive and controlling remarks and threats towards her, and tore up a letter.

McLellan, of Bethune Way, Buckhaven, also admitted breaching bail conditions to not contact his mother.

He appeared in the dock from custody for sentencing.

No chance to reconcile

Sheriff Steven Borthwick told McLellan: “Your victim was a woman in her 80s, your adopted mother, and you were in a position of trust as her carer”.

The sheriff sentenced him to 22 months in prison, backdated to February 29 when he was first remanded after trial.

Defence lawyer Dewar Spence had argued a social work report presented an opportunity for the court to look at a non-custodial sentence.

The solicitor highlighted Covid restrictions at the time of offending having an impact and that McLellan expressed genuine remorse throughout the report.

Mr Spence said the woman was the only mother his client ever had and his mental health declined following her passing, pointing out there was no opportunity for McLellan to reconcile with his mother before she died.

The lawyer had suggested offender supervision as part of an order which could include unpaid work hours and potentially a restriction of movement order.

