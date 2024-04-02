Man sent bomb threats to Edinburgh Airport because he was ‘sick’ of early flights over house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Man sent bomb threats to Edinburgh Airport because he was ‘sick’ of early flights over house

William Russell said in one message: 'I am going to plant three bombs on site'.

By Jamie McKenzie
William Russell appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
A man sent bomb threats to Edinburgh Airport’s Twitter account because he was “sick” of planes flying over his house early in the morning.

William Russell suggested the planes should change their flight path or he would burn down the airport building and “every f***ing human in the place”.

The 31-year-old also said he would trace the airport manager and “kidnap” his children.

Details of the messages, sent privately and not visible to the public, were read out when Russell appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He previously pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm.

Sheriff Susan Duff told Russell: “This was an unbelievably stupid thing to do.”

Twitter abuse

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court that at around 9am on October 1 2022 an employee working in corporate affairs for Edinburgh Airport became aware of messages sent to its Twitter account.

William Russell
The fiscal depute said the messages were abusive and contained threats towards property and staff at the airport.

One message received around 7.45 that morning stated: “I hope yous find that bomb.

“I’m sick of planes flying over my f***ing house early in the morning.

“Change your f***ing flight path.

“I am going to shoot your planes every f***ing day.

“Been nine planes in the last 20 (minutes).

“Get a f***ing grip. I am going to plant three bombs on site”.

Edinburgh Airport's Twitter account
Ms Moffat said a further message received five minutes later said: “Get up early Monday to Friday, I don’t need your f***ing planes waking me up early at the weekend.

“Stop your f***ing planes coming in so early.

“I promise you, I will burn your building down and every f***ing human in the place.

“Watch how far I can push someone. I will trace where your manager of the airport lives and I will kidnap his kids.”

‘All time low’

The fiscal depute said staff carried out a threat assessment and deemed the messages to be low risk and non-credible but police were contacted.

The court heard when Russell was traced by officers he stated: “I am aware of it, it’s to do with the airport and I sent it from my phone”.

According to court papers, Russell, of Ferguson Way, Livingston, was said to have sent the messages at an address known to the prosecutor within the Dunfermline Sheriff Court jurisdiction and elsewhere in Scotland, unknown to the prosecutor.

It was not made clear in court where he was living at the time of the offence.

Edinburgh Airport
Defence lawyer Nathan McBain said Russell consumed alcohol to excess and experimented with “quite serious illicit substances”.

He said Russell’s mental health at the time was at an “all time low” due to adverse childhood experiences and other family circumstances.

Though still smoking cannabis, he is not now using other drugs and abstains from alcohol.

The solicitor said: “He has reacted emotionally and inappropriately”.

‘Unbelievably stupid thing to do’

Sheriff Duff told Russell: “This was an unbelievably stupid thing to do.

“It’s fortunate the airport has people to make risk assessment and classify threats but this could have had a very different outcome.

“I accept the life experience and very significant caring responsibilities you have did impact on your mental health and I do intend to impose a community payback order.”

The sheriff sentenced Russell to 100 hours of unpaid work and placed him on offender supervision for 12 months.

