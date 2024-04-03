Sheriff praises 92-year-old Fife woman who ‘whacked’ fleeing purse thief with walking stick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Sheriff praises 92-year-old Fife woman who ‘whacked’ fleeing purse thief with walking stick

Craig McClure got more than he bargained for when he raided the pensioner's home.

By Jamie McKenzie
Craig McClure.
Craig McClure's victim was praised for giving him a "whack" as he stole her purse.

A Fife sheriff has praised a 92-year-old Glenrothes woman who whacked a fleeing purse thief with her walking stick.

Craig McClure entered the woman’s home uninvited and tried to steal her handbag before she snatched it back from him.

He managed to make off with her purse, containing £200 and a bank card, despite her spirited resistance.

The 46-year-old was later traced by police after being caught on camera outside the property.

He appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to the theft on January 23 at an address in the north of Glenrothes.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane said: “I admire this lady for her guts – for snatching her bag back and also giving you a good whack on the leg with her walking stick.

“It must have been a terrifying experience for her”.

Brave pensioner fought back against thief

Prosecutor Jamie Hilland told the court that around 1.05pm the 92-year-old householder was in her living room and heard her front door open.

The fiscal depute said McClure was inside and she challenged him about why he was there.

“She repeatedly told him to get out of the house; however he made his way into the living room of the property and picked up a handbag and she snatched this back from him.

“She picked up her phone and lied to him, telling him her son was on the way to the house.

“The accused turned and started to leave and (the woman) struck him to the leg with her walking stick”.

Mr Hilland said she subsequently discovered her purse was missing from her handbag.

The fiscal depute added: “In the immediate aftermath she was extremely distressed and phoned her son, who then contacted police”.

‘Pay back every single penny’

McClure was identified by police from CCTV outside the house and was traced and arrested.

Neither the stolen money or bank card was recovered.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said McClure, of Jenny Gray Path, Glenrothes, has historical issues with substance misuse but is now abstaining.

Sheriff McFarlane sentenced McClure to a three-month curfew order and offender supervision for a year.

The sheriff told McClure he “will pay back every single penny stolen from that lady” and made a £200 compensation order.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ian Davidson at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee lawyer who conned late friend's daughter is given unpaid work
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Weed killer attack and gym stalker
Police in Charleston, Dundee.
Victim of Dundee alleged murder named as accused appears in court
Jack Leslie.
Drunk gym worker who smashed into tree in Angus told police: 'Put me in…
Former doctor Allan Buchan.
Former Stirling doctor guilty of indecently assaulting patients
Liam Tares. Image: Facebook
Broughty Ferry pub nuisance refused breathalyser test
Daniel Tait at Forfar Sheriff Court.
'Sickening' Forfar Facebook Marketplace thief put stolen cash into investment accounts
William Russell appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Man sent bomb threats to Edinburgh Airport because he was 'sick' of early flights…
Ionel Sara-Lates was convicted at Perth Sheriff Court of indecent exposure.
Flasher hid in bush and exposed himself to women in Perthshire woods
Gregor Stenhouse.
Fife house invader appeared in bedroom and punched man in 'terrifying' attack