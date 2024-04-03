Sheriff praises 92-year-old Fife woman who ‘whacked’ fleeing purse thief with walking stick

A Fife sheriff has praised a 92-year-old Glenrothes woman who whacked a fleeing purse thief with her walking stick.

Craig McClure entered the woman’s home uninvited and tried to steal her handbag before she snatched it back from him.

He managed to make off with her purse, containing £200 and a bank card, despite her spirited resistance.

The 46-year-old was later traced by police after being caught on camera outside the property.

He appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to the theft on January 23 at an address in the north of Glenrothes.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane said: “I admire this lady for her guts – for snatching her bag back and also giving you a good whack on the leg with her walking stick.

“It must have been a terrifying experience for her”.

Brave pensioner fought back against thief

Prosecutor Jamie Hilland told the court that around 1.05pm the 92-year-old householder was in her living room and heard her front door open.

The fiscal depute said McClure was inside and she challenged him about why he was there.

“She repeatedly told him to get out of the house; however he made his way into the living room of the property and picked up a handbag and she snatched this back from him.

“She picked up her phone and lied to him, telling him her son was on the way to the house.

“The accused turned and started to leave and (the woman) struck him to the leg with her walking stick”.

Mr Hilland said she subsequently discovered her purse was missing from her handbag.

The fiscal depute added: “In the immediate aftermath she was extremely distressed and phoned her son, who then contacted police”.

‘Pay back every single penny’

McClure was identified by police from CCTV outside the house and was traced and arrested.

Neither the stolen money or bank card was recovered.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said McClure, of Jenny Gray Path, Glenrothes, has historical issues with substance misuse but is now abstaining.

Sheriff McFarlane sentenced McClure to a three-month curfew order and offender supervision for a year.

The sheriff told McClure he “will pay back every single penny stolen from that lady” and made a £200 compensation order.

