Crooked Ninewells worker to lose job after wallet theft and driving offence

Scott Sivewright stole from a nursing student and was found asleep at the wheel in Dundee.

By Ciaran Shanks
Scott Sivewright.
Scott Sivewright.

A crooked Ninewells Hospital worker will lose his job for stealing a nursing student’s wallet while on shift and being found unfit to drive and slumped in his car on a Dundee street.

Scott Sivewright, 48, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in relation to both crimes.

He is still awaiting sentencing for targeting his hospital colleague while working as a domestic last year.

But he was immediately was banned from driving after being caught asleep at the wheel after abusing prescription medication.

Slumped at wheel

Prosecutor Larissa Milligan said, of the driving offence, police were on Emmock Road at around 7pm on January 6 this year when they came across a Hyundai, stationary on the road.

Sivewright was the sole occupant in the car, which had its engine running and officers believed he was asleep.

Ms Milligan told the court: “They found some damage to the tyres and front offside panel of the vehicle.

“The accused had his head forwards and facing down and appeared to be asleep.

“The accused lowered the window and the officers noted his speech was slow and slurred.

“He was very drowsy and his pupils were narrow.”

Sivewright said he had pulled over because he was tired and police formed the impression he was under the influence of a substance.

He said after his arrest it was a “joke” and continued to fall asleep while being questioned by officers.

Ninewells theft

Ms Milligan also said Sivewright had stolen a wallet containing a bank card and earphones from a third-year nursing student on March 6 last year.

Solicitor Lisa Duffus said her client would lose his job at Ninewells as a result of being convicted.

She said he receives numerous forms of prescribed medication and had been “abusing” them in the lead-up to the driving incident.

Sivewright, of Lulworth Court in Dundee, admitted stealing the wallet and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

On the driving offence, Sheriff John Rafferty disqualified him for three years and fined him £667.

Sentence was deferred on the theft until next month for reports to be prepared.

