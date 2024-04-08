Monday court round-up — Jury considers death crash verdict

A man who swindled £300 from a man after pretending he was selling a PlayStation 5 has been jailed for two months.

Aaron Sinclair, 34, also took £230 from a second victim after pretending he would sell them a golf club and a game of golf.

Sinclair appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to prison after earlier admitting the two frauds, which happened on February 19 and August 26 2021 respectively.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said Sinclair, of Durie Park, Burntisland, is already serving a three-year prison sentence.

Jury considers verdict

The jury in a high court death by dangerous driving trial, in which a Dundee man is accused of causing his brother’s death, has retired to consider its verdict.

Lee Tucker, 34, from Dundee, denies causing the death of his brother Reece on the A93 near Glenshee on January 3 2021.

He is also accused of seriously injuring two children in the crash which, according to prosecutors, was caused by him driving too fast for the conditions and losing control of the car.

An allegation was dropped that he was racing with another man from Dundee, Joseph Donachie, who has admitted driving dangerously and will be sentenced later.

In his closing speech, prosecutor Michael Macintosh said: “The consequences of this collision have left an indelible mark on everyone.

“This case is a tragedy for (the accused) as well – he has lost a brother, he has to live with the burden of what happened that day.

“This is not about whether or not they were racing, it’s about whether or not the nature of Mr Tucker’s driving falls within the definition of dangerous driving.”

Iain Patterson, defending, told jurors: “I’m not going to ask you to speculate or guess.

“Accidents do happen.

“Tragically, Reece Tucker lost his life and the two boys were badly hurt.”

The jury will continue its deliberations on Tuesday.

A90 terror

Terrified motorists on the A90 pulled over as they watched a fellow driver mount a grass verge and swerve across the central line.

Edward Calderwood repeatedly drifted off to sleep after being arrested by police on January 7 this year.

Police caught up with him after his dangerous driving on the A90 northbound between Dundee and the A928 junction from Kirriemuir.

Calderwood was seen by other drivers to straddle the white line and swerve across the road.

“The vehicle is described as becoming so close to another witness’s vehicle that they anticipated a collision,” prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie told Dundee Sheriff Court.

“He continued north, straddling the central line before mounting a grass verge and returning to the carriageway.”

Calderwood continued to overtake vehicles while swerving and other vehicles on the road between Dundee and Aberdeen activated hazard lights and pulled over to avoid him.

Mrs Mackenzie said Calderwood’s vehicle came to a stop at the Kirriemuir junction, before pulling away and being lost to sight.

Calls were made to police about the 43-year-old’s driving and he was stopped at traffic lights on Fountainbleau Drive, near Morrisons.

The car was moved to the supermarket car park and the keys were taken from Calderwood.

Officers initially believed he was unwell but later formed the view he was under the influence of a substance.

Calderwood, of Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, pled guilty to driving while unfit through drink or drugs and driving dangerously.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence until next month for social work reports to be prepared.

Dangerous dog

Dangerous dog Damon permanently disfigured a police officer in Arbroath, five years after a similar attack in Peterhead. A jury at Forfar Sheriff Court convicted Kevin Ross, 45, of having the dog while dangerously out of control and subject to a Dog Control Notice in John Street, on July 12 2022.

Throat slit threat

Craig Rock, 43, from Cowdenbeath, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court after he was heard threatening to slit his wife’s throat and then headbutted a police officer weeks later after falling on stairs in a pub.

He previously pled guilty to assault and two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, one domestically-aggravated.

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court that o August 22 last year Rock fell out with his then-partner and left their Rosyth property, returning at 11pm that day when the woman heard items hitting the upstairs bedroom window and came downstairs to hear Rock shouting: “I will kill you, little b**ch, I am going to get you”.

He continued banging and shouting and Ms Robertson said: “One neighbour reported hearing he would slit (the woman’s) throat”.

Ms Robertson told the court that around 11.25pm on September 29 last year, police were called to the Commercial Inn, Douglas Street, Dunfermline.

Staff advised police Rock had fallen onto the stairs – cutting his eyebrow – and he could be heard shouting and swearing and causing alarm to other patrons.

Rock later headbutted one of the officers in the abdomen as they tried to speak to him in the police vehicle, the fiscal said.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said her client, now of Dalbeath Crescent, Cowdenbeath, cannot recall acting the way he did but accepts he did so, fuelled by alcohol both times.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland sentenced Rock to 200 hours of unpaid work and banned him from contacting his former partner for two years.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.