Girl, 14, terrified when man followed and held knife against her in Kirkcaldy

Serial offender Sean Nobile left his victim terrified during the incident.

By Jamie McKenzie
Nobile followed the girl from Kirkcaldy Bus Station.
Nobile followed the girl from Kirkcaldy Bus Station.

A Fife man who followed a 14-year-old girl in Kirkcaldy town centre and held a knife to her collarbone has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Sean Nobile, 32, was convicted by a jury of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards the child at Kirkcaldy bus station and nearby streets on April 8 2022.

He was found to have followed the girl, repeatedly attempted to engage her in conversation, repeatedly pulled at her clothing to get her to walk with him, prevented her from using her mobile phone, brandished a knife at her and held it against her collarbone and then followed her.

Nobile, currently serving a custodial sentence but formerly of Hillview Crescent, Crossgates, was found guilty by majority verdict following a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He was cleared of a second charge of sexually assaulting the girl by rubbing his hand against her thigh after jurors found it not proven.

Jurors returned their verdicts after about an hour of deliberations.

Afterwards, prosecutor Christine Allan revealed Nobile has a record of 12 previous assaults and recent convictions for threatening or abusive behaviour.

‘Significant impact’ in victim

Sheriff Robert More told Nobile his latest crime involved “approaching a young woman going about her business, a complete stranger to you”.

The sheriff continued: “In a manner of speaking you latched onto and followed her.

“It must have been totally terrifying for her, brandishing a knife towards her body”.

Sheriff More also highlighted the girl’s victim impact statement, stating: “What’s evident and understandable is it has had a significant impact on her and continues to affect the way she goes about her everyday business.”

The sheriff noted Nobile’s previous convictions for violence, and highlighted he had only just been released for a sentence passed by the High Court before his crime against the girl.

Sheriff More sentenced Nobile to 30 months in prison.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

