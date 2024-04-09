Sheriff slams ‘naive’ football fans as teen in court over pyro find before Dundee game

A sheriff has slammed “young and naive” football fans who take pyrotechnics to games after a teenager was caught with flares and smoke grenades before a Dundee match.

The 17-year-old was travelling on a Megabus to attend Dundee’s Scottish Premiership clash with Aberdeen on March 13.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, was part of a group from the north-east who had made their way to Seagate Bus Station, where the discovery was made.

Sentence has been deferred for reports, with Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith referencing the recent incident involving 10-year-old Levi Rennie, who was struck by a flare in the away section during the St Johnstone and Dundee game at McDiarmid Park last month.

The youngster suffered a burn mark on his face, millimetres from his left eye.

A 15-year-old boy has since been arrested in connection with that incident.

‘They are legal in Europe’ defence

On Monday, the court was told how information was passed to police about the description of the group after they were seen with pyrotechnics on the bus before the game.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “Officers attended at the bus station at 4.40pm.

“Officers alighted the bus and met the males described, which included the accused.

“Officers conducted a search and the accused was found in possession of two red smoke grenades and two red smoke flares, which were concealed within his trousers.”

When being cautioned and charged, the teenager, a first offender, replied: “They are legal in Europe.”

‘Particularly dangerous in wrong hands’

Prior to deferring sentence until next month, Sheriff Niven-Smith said: “You have pled guilty to an offence that’s particularly serious given it was connected to football.

“I will require to obtain a report regarding your age and the lack of previous convictions.

“If you are a follower of football then you will know that a Dundee fan, a child, was recently struck in the face at McDiarmid Park in relation to the use of these types of pyrotechnics.

“These can be particularly dangerous in the wrong hands and in the wrong hands of somebody like you who are young and naive.”

The young fan’s day went from bad to worse as Dundee triumphed 1-0 over the struggling Dons thanks to a Luke McCowan penalty.

In November, a game at Dens Park was delayed after a huge pyro display by Rangers fans prompted fire fears.