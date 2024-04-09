Sheriff slams ‘naive’ football fans as teen in court over pyro find before Dundee game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Sheriff slams ‘naive’ football fans as teen in court over pyro find before Dundee game

The youngster was caught with banned pyrotechnics, brought on a bus from Aberdeen.

By Ciaran Shanks
The use of pyrotechnics - like those which held up a game at Dens Park earleir this season - was slammed by the sheriff. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group)
The use of pyrotechnics - like those which held up a game at Dens Park earleir this season - was slammed by the sheriff. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group)

A sheriff has slammed “young and naive” football fans who take pyrotechnics to games after a teenager was caught with flares and smoke grenades before a Dundee match.

The 17-year-old was travelling on a Megabus to attend Dundee’s Scottish Premiership clash with Aberdeen on March 13.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, was part of a group from the north-east who had made their way to Seagate Bus Station, where the discovery was made.

Sentence has been deferred for reports, with Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith referencing the recent incident involving 10-year-old Levi Rennie, who was struck by a flare in the away section during the St Johnstone and Dundee game at McDiarmid Park last month.

The youngster suffered a burn mark on his face, millimetres from his left eye.

Dundee fan Levi, 10, was hit by a flare in the away end at St Johntsone's McDiarmid Park.
Dundee fan Levi, 10, was hit by a flare in the away end at McDiarmid Park. Image: Supplied.

A 15-year-old boy has since been arrested in connection with that incident.

‘They are legal in Europe’ defence

On Monday, the court was told how information was passed to police about the description of the group after they were seen with pyrotechnics on the bus before the game.

Aberdeen fans' pyro display
Aberdeen Fans during a cinch Premiership match with Rangers at Pittodrie in April 2023. Image: Alan Harvey/ SNS Group.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “Officers attended at the bus station at 4.40pm.

“Officers alighted the bus and met the males described, which included the accused.

“Officers conducted a search and the accused was found in possession of two red smoke grenades and two red smoke flares, which were concealed within his trousers.”

When being cautioned and charged, the teenager, a first offender, replied: “They are legal in Europe.”

‘Particularly dangerous in wrong hands’

Prior to deferring sentence until next month, Sheriff Niven-Smith said: “You have pled guilty to an offence that’s particularly serious given it was connected to football.

“I will require to obtain a report regarding your age and the lack of previous convictions.

“If you are a follower of football then you will know that a Dundee fan, a child, was recently struck in the face at McDiarmid Park in relation to the use of these types of pyrotechnics.

Rangers pyro display at Dens Park
The November display which threatened November’s game with Rangers: Image: Rob Casey/ SNS Group.

“These can be particularly dangerous in the wrong hands and in the wrong hands of somebody like you who are young and naive.”

The young fan’s day went from bad to worse as Dundee triumphed 1-0 over the struggling Dons thanks to a Luke McCowan penalty.

In November, a game at Dens Park was delayed after a huge pyro display by Rangers fans prompted fire fears.

