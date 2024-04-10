Wednesday court round-up — Teacher attack charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wednesday court round-up — Teacher attack charges

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A teacher in a Dundee school was allegedly knocked unconscious after being attacked by a pupil.

The incident allegedly occurred at a secondary school in the city on March 22 this year.

The 17-year-old pupil – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – is said to have threatened the female teacher with violence before seizing her by the body.

Court papers allege the woman was thrown to the floor and rendered unconscious after striking her head.

Thereafter, prosecutors say, the teenager seized her throat.

The woman suffered severe injury, permanent disfigurement and had her life endangered, according to the charges.

The teenager, of Dundee, appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegation.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith committed the youngster for further examination and released him on bail.

Hamster killer

A dangerous domestic abuser from Fife who killed his partner’s hamster with a hammer may never be freed from custody. Arran Swift, 37, has been jailed, placed on an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR) and banned from contacting the woman after subjecting her to a terrifying ordeal over a 16-month period.

Arran Swift
Arran Swift was placed on a lifelong restriction order.

Hogmanay drink-driver

Hennadii Voronovski, 44, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to driving a car with excess alcohol in his system (99mics/ 22) on Caledonia Way, Rosyth, on Hogmanay last year.

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court police saw Voronovski’s vehicle swerving on the 50mph road and clipping the kerbs, before stopping further along.

Officers detected a strong smell of alcohol when they spoke to kitchen assistant Voronovski, the fiscal depute said.

Sheriff John MacRitchie told Voronovski, of Clyde Court, Clydebank, he is concerned by the particularly high reading and called for background reports and banned him from driving meantime.

Sentencing has been adjourned until May 1.

Death crash charges not proven

Charges against a Dundee man accused of causing his brother’s death by dangerous driving were found not proven by a jury after two full days of deliberation. Lee Tucker stood trial over a crash at Glenshee which claimed the life of his brother Reece in January 2021. Co-accused Joseph Donachie admitted dangerous driving in the lead-up to the crash.

Lee Tucker, Reece Tucker and Joseph Donachie.
(L-R) Lee Tucker, Reece Tucker and Joseph Donachie.

Angus ‘disturbance’ appearance

A man appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court in connection with an incident which prompted a large police response in Inveraldie, Angus, at the weekend.

Ben Cheyne, 22, of Dundee, faced two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and one of illegal possession of an offensive weapon.

He made no plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody

Witnesses told of a large police response in the village, near Tealing, on Sunday night.

Police at Dalziel Place, Inveraldie.
Police were called to Dalziel Place, Inveraldie. Image: Supplied

One resident told The Courier officers were on the scene for around four hours, from 10pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said they were responding to “a report of a disturbance in the Dalziel Place area of Tealing.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

