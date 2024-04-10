Wednesday court round-up — Teacher attack charges

A teacher in a Dundee school was allegedly knocked unconscious after being attacked by a pupil.

The incident allegedly occurred at a secondary school in the city on March 22 this year.

The 17-year-old pupil – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – is said to have threatened the female teacher with violence before seizing her by the body.

Court papers allege the woman was thrown to the floor and rendered unconscious after striking her head.

Thereafter, prosecutors say, the teenager seized her throat.

The woman suffered severe injury, permanent disfigurement and had her life endangered, according to the charges.

The teenager, of Dundee, appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegation.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith committed the youngster for further examination and released him on bail.

Hamster killer

A dangerous domestic abuser from Fife who killed his partner’s hamster with a hammer may never be freed from custody. Arran Swift, 37, has been jailed, placed on an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR) and banned from contacting the woman after subjecting her to a terrifying ordeal over a 16-month period.

Hogmanay drink-driver

Hennadii Voronovski, 44, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to driving a car with excess alcohol in his system (99mics/ 22) on Caledonia Way, Rosyth, on Hogmanay last year.

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court police saw Voronovski’s vehicle swerving on the 50mph road and clipping the kerbs, before stopping further along.

Officers detected a strong smell of alcohol when they spoke to kitchen assistant Voronovski, the fiscal depute said.

Sheriff John MacRitchie told Voronovski, of Clyde Court, Clydebank, he is concerned by the particularly high reading and called for background reports and banned him from driving meantime.

Sentencing has been adjourned until May 1.

Death crash charges not proven

Charges against a Dundee man accused of causing his brother’s death by dangerous driving were found not proven by a jury after two full days of deliberation. Lee Tucker stood trial over a crash at Glenshee which claimed the life of his brother Reece in January 2021. Co-accused Joseph Donachie admitted dangerous driving in the lead-up to the crash.

Angus ‘disturbance’ appearance

A man appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court in connection with an incident which prompted a large police response in Inveraldie, Angus, at the weekend.

Ben Cheyne, 22, of Dundee, faced two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and one of illegal possession of an offensive weapon.

He made no plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody

Witnesses told of a large police response in the village, near Tealing, on Sunday night.

One resident told The Courier officers were on the scene for around four hours, from 10pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said they were responding to “a report of a disturbance in the Dalziel Place area of Tealing.”

