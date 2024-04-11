Ban for driver who led police through Angus and Dundee before ‘tactical contact’ at primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Ban for driver who led police through Angus and Dundee before ‘tactical contact’ at primary school

George Kane came close to being jailed at Dundee Sheriff Court.

By Ross Gardiner
George Kane
George Kane. Image: Facebook.

Police were forced to crash into a dangerous driver to stop him getting too close to a primary school, following a dramatic chase through Dundee and rural Angus.

George Kane refused to stop for officers who wanted to question him about a suspected hammer attack.

Four police units were involved in the chase through Dundee’s Pitkerro and Ballumbie areas and Kellas in rural Angus, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

It ended when a police vehicle rammed into Kane’s Vauxhall Corsa – described by prosecutors as “tactical contact”.

Driving ‘appalling’ and ‘disgraceful’

Kane, 30, appeared in the dock and pled guilty to drug-driving in Dundee on March 28 in 2022.

He also admitted driving dangerously at 12 locations on March 29 2022.

He returned to the dock to be sentenced and was slapped with a three-year driving ban.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Kane: “Over the course of two days, your behaviour in a car was appalling.

“In particular, your driving on the 29th where you were being followed by police, with attempts to stop you in a residential area, ending up near a school and only stopped because a police officer crashed into you on purpose, was disgraceful.

“Custody has been at the forefront of my mind.

“However, I note that you are currently on a community payback order with various conditions in place.

“I am very narrowly persuaded to impose a further community payback order.

“You should be aware… this is an alternative to custody.”

The sheriff imposed a 36-month driving ban and Kane must resit the extended test before getting behind the wheel again.

For his offending on March 28, he was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work in six months.

In relation to his driving the next day, he was sentenced to 200 hours unpaid work, to be completed in a year.

Kane was told his sentence was not being discounted because he was remaining at liberty.

Dundee pursuit

Previously, Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said police first spotted Kane car “driving in an erratic manner” on Arbroath Road on March 28.

He was pulled over and was unsteady of his feet and slurring his speech but returned a negative breath test so police formed the opinion he was under the influence of drugs.

He was released from police custody that afternoon but Mr McKenzie said, the following morning, officers searching for him in relation to another matter saw him on Longtown Road, Dundee.

Pitkerro Road
Police tried to end the pursuit on Pitkerro Road, in Dundee.

Mr McKenzie said he ignored their blue lights and was followed to Pitkerro Road, where another police vehicle blocked the road.

“However, the accused continued to mount the pavement and drove around the police vehicle.

“Mr Kane continued to drive along several roads with police vehicles pursuing.“

Two more police units joined the chase and overtook the original officers in an effort to “contain” Kane’s vehicle.

Mr McKenzie said: “Mr Kane mounted the verge and attempted to break out.

“Due to being within 500m of a primary school, one of the police vehicles made tactical contact with Mr Kane’s vehicle to block it moving forward.

“Mr Kane and two other occupants were removed from the car.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Dawn Barclay appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee walk-in thief stole 400 cigarettes from vulnerable pensioner in sheltered housing
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Teacher attack charges
Lee Tucker (left) has been cleared of causing the death of his brother Reece (centre) while Joseph Donachie (right) pled guilty to driving dangerously before the accident.
Dundee driver cleared over Perthshire crash in which his brother died
Arran Swift
Dangerous Fife domestic abuser who killed partner's pet hamster with hammer may never be…
Entrance wall with Charlotte Gate sign
Thief snared by DNA on BB gun after £14k raid on Perth house
St Andrews student Gina Feichtinger leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
St Andrews drink-drive student fined despite sheriff's fear 'mummy and daddy' will pay penalty
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Ticket tantrum and not just any theft
Ryan Munro died after falling from a window at Morgan Street. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
First Minister's brother-in-law in court accused of abducting and extorting man who died in…
Craig Kennedy arriving at Perth Sheriff Court.
Police left traumatised after thug tried to throw PC off balcony in Perth
The use of pyrotechnics - like those which held up a game at Dens Park earleir this season - was slammed by the sheriff. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Sheriff slams 'naive' football fans as teen in court over pyro find before Dundee…