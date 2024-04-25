Thursday court round-up — Rapist jailed and shop shame

A rapist who subjected a woman to sexual abuse and violence that left her a changed person was jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Callum Fleming attacked and raped the victim in his hometown of Dunfermline when he was 21.

A judge told Fleming, now 24, the woman has become isolated and lost her confidence following the crimes he committed.

Fleming, formerly of Abbey View, denied a series of charges at trial but was found guilty of raping, sexually assaulting and assaulting the woman on August 27 or 28 in 2021.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lord Beckett told him, because of his age, the sentence is shorter than it would have otherwise been.

He will be under supervision in the community for a further 30-month period and can be returned to prison if he breaches the terms of his licence and is on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Hit pedestrian

A pedestrian was knocked down and injured by a car being driven by a pensioner on the wrong side of Hawkhill in Dundee. James Kidd went into the opposing lane and struck the man on December 19 last year. Two months later, 74-year-old Kidd was caught drink-driving.

Neighbour rant

A man filmed ranting at his neighbours has escaped further punishment.

Quentin Julien used a series of homophobic and sexist slurs in a “tirade of abuse” directed at a couple living next door.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that there was a history of bad blood between the households.

Julien, 49, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, outside his home in St Serf’s Road, Crook of Devon, on August 2.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said that morning Julien was approached by engineers working nearby, who asked him to move a trailer from outside his house.

“This resulted in him calling out the residents in the next house.

“There had been an ongoing dispute between them.

“They looked out of their window and were met by a tirade of abuse.”

Julien shouted “p**f,” “perv” and “fat b*tch.”

He told the woman: “Monster, look at the state of you.”

The fiscal depute said the woman began videoing, while her husband called police.

Julien has since moved across the street in an effort to get away from the couple.

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, said: “It does seem there will be no further incidents of this nature.”

Sheriff William Wood admonished him, adding: “Let’s just treat this as a blip.”

Council fined after death

Fife Council has been fined £100,000 for health and safety failings which led to a resident in its care choking to death as he ate a corned beef sandwich. Brian Millar, 66, died on June 4 2020 in supported living accommodation in Kirkcaldy’s Methven Road. Mr Millar was prescribed a texture-modified diet but was given unsuitable food and not supervised closely enough as he ate it.

Shop shame

A woman was sexually assaulted by a man in a city centre shop before being attacked with a bag full of glass bottles.

Nick Smith was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for a year after being found guilty of committing the offences on August 8 2021 at the Premier on Nethergate.

Smith was also convicted of lunging at another woman while shouting and swearing at her during the same incident.

The first woman was touched indecently over her clothing without consent by Smith, of Shepherds Loan, before having a bag full of glass bottles swung at her.

She was also punched on the body.

Smith, 42, returned to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing following the preparation of reports.

Defence solicitor Lee Qumsieh said his client’s life had been “chaotic” at the time and he would be willing to comply with unpaid work, despite suffering from fibromyalgia.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick KC ordered Smith to perform 120 hours of unpaid work and placed him on supervision for 12 months.

Hearing loss after glassing

A teenager has narrowly avoided being locked up for a brutal glassing in a Blairgowrie pub, which left his victim deaf in one ear. Jamie van Den Berg, 19, shoved a barmaid at the Cartwheel Inn after she asked him to leave the premises, then struck a male across the head with a glass.

Robbery failure

A would-be robber who was told by a Glenrothes shop worker there was “no chance” she would give him money during his failed raid has been jailed for a year.

Aaron Nicol, 29, was carrying a blade during the incident at a Premier Store at the Glenwood Centre on November 20 2022.

He appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier admitting assault and attempted robbery and unlawful possession of a knife.

Prosecutor Christine Allan told the court previously an employee saw Nicol enter the till area so she followed him in and pressed a buzzer to alert the manager.

Nicol said: “I need money, just give me money” and the worker replied: “No chance”.

He then pushed past her, causing her to fall to the ground and injure her knees.

The manager arrived and saw Nicol with what appeared to be a kitchen knife but he and another person took hold of him anyway and pinned him against the door.

Ms Allan said the manager was able to remove the knife and Nicol was restrained on the ground until police arrived.

First offender Nicol, of Shiel Court, Glenrothes – a sales assistant himself – said he regretted his actions and had “done it under duress”.

Defence lawyer Danielle Stringer said there was a relationship breakdown at the time and he was using substances as a coping mechanism.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick told Nicol: “People who come before the court and engage in offences involving use weapons, in particular knives, must expect to be dealt with harshly”.

