Road rage maniac terrorised Stirlingshire holiday-maker, forcing him to abandon car

James Hughes also led police on an 95mph chase, but vanished after crashing into trees.

By Jamie Buchan
The terrifying pursuit began in Callander. Image: Shutterstock.
The terrifying pursuit began in Callander. Image: Shutterstock.

A road rage maniac terrorised a holiday-maker and forced him to abandon his car, before leading police on a 95mph chase through Stirling.

James Hughes targeted tourist James Ritchie in a Duel-style pursuit as he made his way home from a camping trip in Perthshire.

He repeatedly tried to ram him off the road, before reversing at speed into the front of his car.

Terrified Mr Ritchie was forced to run off on foot, while Hughes sped down the A84 pursued by police.

He crashed his car into a tree after bursting his tyres on a police stinger.

But after managing to evade capture, 35-year-old Hughes later went to local police station and reported his car had been stolen by “three guys” wielding weapons.

Roads menace

Fiscal depute Lindsey Brooks told Stirling Sheriff Court how Mr Ritchie was heading home in the early hours of June 17 last year, after a solo camping trip.

“He stopped his car in Main Street, Callandar, to text his wife and let her know he was leaving.

“He became aware of another vehicle driving up alongside him.

Main Street, Callander
The complainer was concerned when Hughes pulled up by his vehicle on Main Street, Callander. Image: Google.

“Mr Ritchie was confused by this, as there were no other cars on the road at the time.”

Hughes, in a grey Ford Focus, drove off but allowed Mr Ritchie to pass and then began following him from a close distance.

Suddenly, he accelerated and swerved into the side of Mr Ritchie’s car.

“He made several attempts to ram him off the road,” said Ms Brooks.

Hughes repeatedly bashed into the driver’s side of Mr Ritchie’s car.

“The witness was scared for his life.

“He could see that the accused was shouting something at him.”

Collision

The court heard Hughes overtook the car before pumping the brakes, forcing Mr Ritchie to stop to avoid a collision.

Hughes then reversed his car into the front of Mr Ritchie’s vehicle.

“Mr Ritchie escaped from his vehicle and ran away to call 999,” said Ms Brooks.

“At this time, another witness drove past what he thought was a two-car collision.

“He saw the accused sat in Mr Ritchie’s car.

“But when he saw that no one appeared to be injured, he left the scene.

“This witness then saw Mr Ritchie about 100 metres north, on the phone.”

High speed chase

As police made their way to the scene, Hughes drove off in his own vehicle.

“Officers were dispatched to the area and spoke to Mr Ritchie, who was scared and shaking.” the fiscal depute said.

“A search was then carried out for the accused’s vehicle.”

A short time later, the Ford Focus was spotted by officers on the A84, heading towards Stirling.

A stinger was set up on the A84 outside Dobbie’s, Stirling. Image: Google.

They activated blue lights but Hughes refused to stop.

“There followed a pursuit towards Stirling,” said Ms Brooks.

“The accused was travelling in excess of 95mph.”

Police set up a stinger device across the A84 carriageway, opposite Dobbie’s garden centre and Hughes drove over the spikes at speed, deflating all four tyres.

The chase ended at Stirling Park and Ride, when James Hughes disappeared into the woods. Image: Google.

His Ford Fiesta sped on for another mile, turning into the Stirling Park and Ride facility.

“The vehicle was seen to leave the road and collide with trees,” said Ms Brooks.

“The accused got out. He was only wearing shorts and ran off into the bushes, where he was lost to sight.”

Robbery claim

Later that day, Hughes attended at Lochearnhead police station to report his car had been stolen.

He went to Stirling police station the following morning to formally file a complaint.

He claimed that he had been robbed by “three guys,” one carrying a knife and the other holding an axe.

Hughes, of Fern Grove, Bishopbriggs, was locked up last month when he pled guilty to dangerous driving on the A84 at Callander and Stirling on June 17 last year.

He further admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Stirling court exterior
Stirling Sheriff Court.

His lawyer said: “Custody has been a huge reminder of his absolute folly and stupidity as far as this incident is concerned.”

The court heard Hughes was at a “watershed moment” in his life and had the prospect of employment if he was spared jail.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon said: “This was an extremely serious matter.

“It could have led to a fatality but thankfully there wasn’t one.”

He said: “I can understand why the previous sheriff refused bail on the last occasion.

“However, I am satisfied that I can dispose of this with a non-custodial sentence.”

Hughes was placed on supervision for a year and ordered to carry out 250 hours unpaid work.

He must also stay home between 7pm and 7am each night as part of a 45 week restriction of liberty order.

Hughes, who has previous driving convictions, was also banned from the road for eight years.

