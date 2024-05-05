Stirling benefits cheat kept £100k windfall secret and went on ‘spending spree’

A benefits cheat went on a spending spree with a £100,000 inheritance and failed to tell the authorities about his windfall.

Vincent Connelly neglected to tell the Department for Work and Pensions and Stirling Council about the life-changing sum.

It meant the Stirling dad claimed just under £9,400 in housing and income support to which he was not entitled over a 14-month period, while he splashed out on holidays and new motors.

When quizzed by investigators, the 57-year-old said he had tried to call the local authority about the payment but he hung up after being kept in a queue.

Spending spree

Fiscal depute Lindsey Brooks told Stirling Sheriff Court: “This came to the attention of the council when they received information that the accused had received inheritance following the death of his mother.

“An investigation was carried out with various banks and the accused was invited in for an interview.”

Connelly confirmed to investigators he was the sole beneficiary of his mother’s home and estate – a sum of just under £100,000.

Ms Brooks said: “He said he knew that it was something he had to report.”

Connelly said he tried calling the council but hung up after being held on the line.

“He said he later forgot about it,” said the prosecutor.

“The accused said he had not had money like this before and went on a spending spree.”

The court heard he paid for his mum’s funeral, before buying a camper van, a new car and bike.

He also took his family on holidays.

Placed on curfew

Connelly, of Hazelbank Gardens, Stirling, pled guilty to knowingly failing to give prompt notification to the Department for Work and Pensions after a change in circumstances meant his capital was in excess of £16,000.

He claimed £6,233 of Income Support between July 9 2021 and October 5 2022 and £3,136 of housing benefits from Stirling Council between July 12 2021 and May 16 2022.

His solicitor told the court: “He came into money that he had never seen in his life before.

“He is not in a position to make a lump sum payment.

“He is happy to comply with a restriction of liberty order.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told Connelly: “This is quite a serious matter.

“You received a large inheritance while you were still claiming benefits.”

The sheriff ordered Connelly to stay home between 7pm and 7am each night as part of a curfew.

