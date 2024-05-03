Dundee drug-dealer cleared of slavery offences

A human trafficking suspect has been jailed for ten months after being found guilty of dealing heroin and cocaine in Dundee.

Gillian Finnigan was convicted by a jury of drug-dealing but cleared in relation to slavery allegations.

Finnigan was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs from her Rosefield Street address between November 1 2019 and January 29 2020.

The 40-year-old had originally gone on trial alongside Dolph Nyoni, 26, and 23-year-old Wasiful Islam, both from Birmingham.

All three were cleared at Dundee Sheriff Court of human trafficking offences and Nyoni and Islam were also acquitted of being involved in drug-dealing linked to serious organised crime.

Finnigan was cleared of holding a woman in servitude between November 1 and 15 2019, by taking her to an address, restricting her freedom, monitoring her movements and refusing to let her leave unaccompanied.

The dropped charge stated the woman was required to perform forced labour and was threatened with violence if she did not.

Finnigan was also found guilty by a majority verdict of being concerned in the supply of etizolam, a Class C drug, on November 17 2019.

Islam was admonished after being convicted of giving police a false name on January 29 2020 on Blackness Road in an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

Sheriff Paul Brown told Finnigan: “You have been convicted of serious offences and there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

