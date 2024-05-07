Nappy-obsessed Fife predator sent sick pictures to Facebook seller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Nappy-obsessed Fife predator sent sick pictures to Facebook seller

Paedophile Raymond Thomson also breached a bail order banning him from contacting the children the day it was made.

By Jamie McKenzie
Raymond Thomson
Paedophile Raymond Thomson. Image: Facebook.

A nappy-obsessed Fife predator sent sick videos and pictures of himself to someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Facebook lurker Raymond Thomson had already responded to a woman’s post advertising free children’s swim nappies by sending pictures of a male posing in a nappy and an explicit picture of a male.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard that after spending a week on remand for the latter offence, Thomson was released on bail but re-offended immediately by contacting the decoy 13-year-old, who was actually an adult pretending to be a child.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register ahead of sentencing next month.

The Courier previously reported Thomson was placed on the Register last year for sending explicit photos of himself to a 14-year-old schoolgirl on Snapchat in August 2022.

The girl, who was on her way to school when she received the unsolicited photos, was too frightened to leave at lunchtime in case she met her abuser.

Thomson, who avoided a prison sentence for the crime, had the profile name ‘babynappiesyou’ on the app.

Facebook filth

Of Thomson’s latest offending, prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay told the court that in May last year a woman placed an advert providing free children’s swim nappies on a Facebook page for baby items.

The woman received a message from Thomson, followed by a voice note.

Raymond Thomson
Raymond Thomson. Image: Facebook.

The fiscal depute said: “(The woman) did not immediately reply and then received a photo of a naked male torso, posing in a child’s nappy, with his legs spread apart.

“Seconds later, (the woman) received another photo of a male’s naked lower torso, holding an erect penis, on a bed in a darkened room”.

The woman did not reply and contacted police.

Before they arrived, the woman searched Facebook and identified various profiles in the Dunfermline area for Thomson.

Officers later traced him leaving his home in Mackie Place, Dunfermline, and seized his mobile phone.

Bail breach

The fiscal depute said that on January 20 this year, a Facebook profile for a decoy 13-year-old girl received a message from Thomson asking her age.

The decoy replied and Thomson sent voice notes and a picture of a penis, before asking for a similarly graphic picture in return.

The conversation moved onto WhatsApp and the decoy re-stated she was 13.

Thomson sent pictures of his penis, clothed babies, nappies, adult female vaginas, a male in a soiled nappy which he stated was himself and vile videos of himself.

Raymond Thomson
Nappy-obsessed Raymond Thomson will be sentenced later. Image: Facebook.

He was arrested and charged on January 27, appeared in court two days later, was remanded for a week and then freed on bail, subject to various special conditions.

These included not having unsupervised contact with under-16s.

But at around 7.30pm that evening the adult managing the child decoy profile received a text message from Thomson asking to speak over the internet.

On WhatsApp, he messaged the decoy and asked for a “couple of photos of your face” before saying: “I just want to see your face”.

He then told her: “I love you”.

He later called the decoy, telling her he had been in prison for a week because “she grassed him in” and that “I’m selling my phone to keep myself right”.

The decoy received further pictures from Thomson of a male’s body.

Police were contacted and Thomson was arrested and charged the next day for breach of bail.

He has been on remand since February 9.

Assessment ordered

He appeared in court by video link to Perth Prison last week to admit intentionally attempting to communicate indecently with a child between January 20 and 22 this year and later breaching a bail condition by communicating with the decoy.

He also pled guilty to intentionally attempting to cause a woman to look at a sexual image in May last year.

Sheriff Krista Johnston adjourned sentencing until June 10 for background reports and Thomson was remanded in custody.

The sheriff said the reports should include an assessment for a supervised release order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

