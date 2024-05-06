Repeat drug-driver chucked cocaine over wall after Fife crash

A repeat drug-driver threw his cocaine over a garden wall after crashing in a Fife village.

Residents on Dunfermline Road in Limekilns heard a loud bang and went out to investigate at around 9.20pm on November 18 2022

They saw George Dewar leave his Nissan Micra and stagger around while shouting “what’s happened? How has this happened?”

Prosecutor Laura McManus told Dunfermline Sheriff Court: “He had collided with a parked car.”

There was extensive bodywork damage to both vehicles.

Chucked cocaine

Ms McManus said Dewar kept telling witnesses he did not know what happened and appeared under the influence.

The fiscal depute continued: “He was also seen to discard an item over a wall into a garden.”

Police arrived and an alcohol breath test returned a zero result but officers formed the view Dewar was impaired by drugs and took him to the police station.

Ms McManus continued: “Meanwhile, officers checked the garden. White powder was found”.

Dewar was examined by a doctor at the police station and the medic gave the opinion he was impaired due to “some drug”.

The 39-year-old, of Back O Yards, Inverkeithing, appeared in the dock to admit driving while unfit to do so through drink or drugs.

He also pled guilty to possessing two grammes of cocaine.

Repeat offender

Last year, Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to plead guilty to getting behind the wheel after taking a cocktail of drugs.

The court heard he had crashed down an embankment on the A823 road near Powmill, Kinross-shire,on September 18 2022.

Police were called and found Dewar standing at the roadside in an agitated state with bloodshot eyes and enlarged pupils.

He was found to have nearly seven times the legal prescribed limit for ketamine in his blood (138mics/20).

He also had cannabis in his system.

Earlier last year, Dewar was banned from the road for driving while unfit through drink or drugs in Rosyth and spitting at a police officer.

Banned and fined

Defending himself in court last week, Dewar passed a letter to Sheriff Clair McLachlan and said he has benefited from social work support through an existing community payback order.

He said: “It’s changed what’s happening in my head and I’m recognising what’s right and wrong”.

The court heard Dewar is now in full-time employment.

He said he has two previous year-long driving bans and is currently disqualified.

Sheriff McLachlan said: “I will take you at your word Mr Dewar that you have addressed these underlying problems”.

The sheriff banned him from driving for three years and fined him £375.

He was also told to carry out 75 hours unpaid work.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.