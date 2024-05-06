Repeat drug-driver chucked cocaine over wall after Fife crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Repeat drug-driver chucked cocaine over wall after Fife crash

George Dewar has been convicted three times in the last year for drugs-related driving offences.

By Jamie McKenzie
George Dewar
George Dewar.

A repeat drug-driver threw his cocaine over a garden wall after crashing in a Fife village.

Residents on Dunfermline Road in Limekilns heard a loud bang and went out to investigate at around 9.20pm on November 18 2022

They saw George Dewar leave his Nissan Micra and stagger around while shouting “what’s happened? How has this happened?”

Prosecutor Laura McManus told Dunfermline Sheriff Court: “He had collided with a parked car.”

There was extensive bodywork damage to both vehicles.

Chucked cocaine

Ms McManus said Dewar kept telling witnesses he did not know what happened and appeared under the influence.

The fiscal depute continued: “He was also seen to discard an item over a wall into a garden.”

Police arrived and an alcohol breath test returned a zero result but officers formed the view Dewar was impaired by drugs and took him to the police station.

Ms McManus continued: “Meanwhile, officers checked the garden. White powder was found”.

Dewar was examined by a doctor at the police station and the medic gave the opinion he was impaired due to “some drug”.

The 39-year-old, of Back O Yards, Inverkeithing, appeared in the dock to admit driving while unfit to do so through drink or drugs.

He also pled guilty to possessing two grammes of cocaine.

Repeat offender

Last year, Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to plead guilty to getting behind the wheel after taking a cocktail of drugs.

The court heard he had crashed down an embankment on the A823 road near Powmill, Kinross-shire,on September 18 2022.

Police were called and found Dewar standing at the roadside in an agitated state with bloodshot eyes and enlarged pupils.

He was found to have nearly seven times the legal prescribed limit for ketamine in his blood (138mics/20).

He also had cannabis in his system.

Earlier last year, Dewar was banned from the road for driving while unfit through drink or drugs in Rosyth and spitting at a police officer.

Banned and fined

Defending himself in court last week, Dewar passed a letter to Sheriff Clair McLachlan and said he has benefited from social work support through an existing community payback order.

He said: “It’s changed what’s happening in my head and I’m recognising what’s right and wrong”.

The court heard Dewar is now in full-time employment.

He said he has two previous year-long driving bans and is currently disqualified.

Sheriff McLachlan said: “I will take you at your word Mr Dewar that you have addressed these underlying problems”.

The sheriff banned him from driving for three years and fined him £375.

He was also told to carry out 75 hours unpaid work.

