Monday court round-up — Teen paedo thanks court

A teenager spat at his ex-partner and jumped in front of a car as she tried to leave a Dundee restaurant.

Finlay Callaghan admitted behaving abusively towards the woman at Kingsway Farm on February 9 this year.

The 18-year-old admitted repeatedly spitting on the woman before aggressively approaching her car as she tried to leave the scene.

Callaghan jumped in front of the car, seized hold of a handle and entered the car while it was still in motion.

He was not invited into the car.

He also pled guilty to repeatedly punching and breaking a car mirror and window, respectively.

After admitting the offence at Dundee Sheriff Court, Callaghan will next appear in the dock in June when a social work report is available.

Navy glassing

A Navy man glassed a shipmate in the face, leaving him scarred, on a Christmas night out in Dunfermline. Kyle Lund, 22, assaulted his colleague in the Somewhere Else bar in the city’s Guildhall Street on December 7 2022, leaving him needing stitches around his eye.

‘Thank you all very much’

A 19-year-old Dunfermline man thanked a court after appearing in the dock to admit having a sick stash of child abuse images on his phone.

Calin Schreiner, of Spynie Place, pled guilty to possessing indecent photos of children between November 18 2021 and July 30 2022.

He was put on the Sex Offenders Register ahead of sentencing next month.

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay told Dunfermline Sheriff Court police searched Schreiner’s home on May 10 last year and he told two of the detectives: “There’s stuff on my phone of 16-year-olds I’ve been with”.

A mobile phone was found in a caravan in the back garden and Schreiner was arrested after a preview examination found indecent videos on the device.

While in general conversation with officers he said: “I did have a bit of a problem last year, I deleted it all”.

The phone held a total of 68 indecent images and 33 videos of which 13 and 23 respectively were the most graphic Category A type..

Schreiner was put on the Sex Offenders Register pending sentencing and his bail was continued for reports to be completed.

Before leaving the dock, Schreiner said: “Thank you all very much for your time”.

Bar terror

Terrified Arbroath bar workers hid when Marcel Pelehac showed them the Stanley knife he carried for “protection” at Ziggies Bar in Arbroath. The 37-year-old tiler turned up at the bar in the town’s West Port with his dog and left the bar staff hiding in fear after fully extending the blade and stating he needed it for protection.

Nightclub and police threats

George Devlin, 31, threatened to stab security staff at a Dundee nightclub before dishing out racist abuse to police officers on April 7 this year.

Repeat offender Devlin approached door staff at Pout on St Andrews Street at around 12.10am and told one: “I’m going to stab the f*** out of you”.

Prosecutor Michael Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court how Devlin was taken by police officers to their Bell Street headquarters.

The fiscal depute added: “The accused stated ‘you Ukrainian c***, you foreign f***face. I’ll murder you c****.’

“The accused continued in this manner and made similar remarks.”

Devlin, of Ann Street, previously pled guilty to shouting, swearing, making violent threats and racially offensive remarks.

Solicitor Jim Laverty highlighted a criminal justice social work report which noted a “sea change” in Devlin’s general attitude and lifestyle.

Sheriff Paul Brown said: “The simple and straightforward thing would be to send you to custody today.

“I am told that you’ve had a sea change in attitude and you are trying to address your problems.

“I’ll give you the chance to do that but if you don’t complete this order, you’ll be brought back and custody will be considered.”

Devlin must perform 200 hours of unpaid work and is now subject to a restriction of liberty order, keeping him indoors between 7pm and 7am for the next year.

He will also be supervised by the social work department for three years.

Foodbank embezzler

A woman has appeared in court to admit scamming thousands from Lochee Community Larder. Mhairi Borland, 40, helped herself to £4,500 while acting as the treasurer of the charity, having originally been charged with embezzling £25,000. She will be sentenced later.

Meat thief

A career criminal once told by a sheriff to try “another line of work” went on a stealing spree after his methadone prescription was cut.

Steven Flynn, 37, stole meat and booze from supermarkets in Perth to fill the void, his lawyer said.

At the city’s sheriff court, he admitted seven charges of shoplifting between February 7 and May 12 this year at Mace and Co-op stores in Argyll Road and Tulloch Square, making off with 11 packets of meat and seven bottles of vodka.

On Sunday, he stole a quantity of fragrances from the city’s TK Max.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan deferred sentence and Flynn, of Cromlix Road, was released on bail but banned from entering any of the shops he stole from.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.