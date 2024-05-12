Dundee killer gets more jail time after stash of weapons and phones found at Perth Prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee killer gets more jail time after stash of weapons and phones found at Perth Prison

Perth Prison guards uncovered the illicit stash inside a kit bag in John Styles’ cell.

By Jamie Buchan
John Styes
Murderer John Styles.

A Dundee killer will serve longer behind bars after he was caught hoarding a selection of weapons and mobile phone devices.

Perth Prison guards uncovered the illicit stash inside a kit bag in John Styles’ cell.

The 27-year-old was jailed for life in 2018 after he admitted the drug-fuelled murder of Dutch artist Jeroen van Nejhof in Dundee.

He stabbed him 19 times at a flat on Brown Constable Street, leaving him in such a state he could only be identified by his DNA.

Judge Lady Carmichael jailed Styles for life with a minimum recommended punishment period of 15 years.

Jeroen van Neijhof
Murder victim Jeroen van Neijhof.

The killer appeared at Perth Sheriff Court via video link this week and admitted having six contraband phones, 11 unauthorised SIM cards and two makeshift weapons.

Styles, who has a previous conviction for brandishing a sharpened toothbrush at a prison officer, had a further six months added to his sentence.

Handmade weapons

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said: “The accused is currently serving a life sentence for murder.

“At approximately 2.30pm on March 2, 2023, prison officers attended at Mr Style’s cell for a routine search.

“He was asked if he had any prohibited items, which he denied.

“During the search, officers found wrapped in paper, within a pair of tracksuit bottoms in a kit bag, a mini mobile phone, five Zanco mini mobile phones and eleven illicit SIM cards.

“They also found two improvised weapons – screwdriver and a metal spike with a makeshift handle.”

‘Extremely concerning’ record

Solicitor Doug McConnell, defending, said: “He was punished internally in respect of these matters.

“He had been given a hall pass but this was taken off him for a period of time.

“All he can do is throw himself to her ladyship’s mercy.

“There is no good reasons for him having these items.”

He told the court his client had been working to better his prospects with computers and reading.

“This will also affect him going into low-category, so that will be another knock-on effect.”

Styles is serving his life sentence at Perth Prison. Image: DC Thomson.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Styles: “Your record is relatively short but it is extremely concerning.

“I have no alternative to impose a custodial sentence.”

She sentenced him to an extra six months behind bars, confirming the additional jail time will begin only after the punishment part of his life sentence has expired.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Luke Strachan
Former Dundee player tells jury he was victim of bungled carjacking
Michael Green
Former Fife Tory councillor put on Sex Offenders Register
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Pervert chef and cocaine driver
Melissa White at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee driver left carer with life-threatening injuries after dragging her 10 metres along road
Arbroath McDonald's
Angus child rapist who molested girl after McDonald’s trips said: ‘I’m a monster’
David Norman at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus Audi driver was almost six times over limit on inter-town booze run
Boguslaw Lach
Man admits smashing Dunfermline Sheriff Court windows with mallet
John Rowlands appeared at Perth Sheriff Court via videolink. Image: Facebook.
‘Don’t lie, he’s upstairs’ - Child gives away Dundee thug’s hiding place to police…
Jack Thomson
Fife driver banned for 'full speed' Perthshire junction crash that injured three
Cupar sex offender David Adamson hoarded some of the worst child abuse images ever seen by Tayside Police Division's cyber crime unit.
Serial sex offender from Cupar finally jailed after mobile phone breach