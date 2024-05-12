Dundee killer gets more jail time after stash of weapons and phones found at Perth Prison

A Dundee killer will serve longer behind bars after he was caught hoarding a selection of weapons and mobile phone devices.

Perth Prison guards uncovered the illicit stash inside a kit bag in John Styles’ cell.

The 27-year-old was jailed for life in 2018 after he admitted the drug-fuelled murder of Dutch artist Jeroen van Nejhof in Dundee.

He stabbed him 19 times at a flat on Brown Constable Street, leaving him in such a state he could only be identified by his DNA.

Judge Lady Carmichael jailed Styles for life with a minimum recommended punishment period of 15 years.

The killer appeared at Perth Sheriff Court via video link this week and admitted having six contraband phones, 11 unauthorised SIM cards and two makeshift weapons.

Styles, who has a previous conviction for brandishing a sharpened toothbrush at a prison officer, had a further six months added to his sentence.

Handmade weapons

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said: “The accused is currently serving a life sentence for murder.

“At approximately 2.30pm on March 2, 2023, prison officers attended at Mr Style’s cell for a routine search.

“He was asked if he had any prohibited items, which he denied.

“During the search, officers found wrapped in paper, within a pair of tracksuit bottoms in a kit bag, a mini mobile phone, five Zanco mini mobile phones and eleven illicit SIM cards.

“They also found two improvised weapons – screwdriver and a metal spike with a makeshift handle.”

‘Extremely concerning’ record

Solicitor Doug McConnell, defending, said: “He was punished internally in respect of these matters.

“He had been given a hall pass but this was taken off him for a period of time.

“All he can do is throw himself to her ladyship’s mercy.

“There is no good reasons for him having these items.”

He told the court his client had been working to better his prospects with computers and reading.

“This will also affect him going into low-category, so that will be another knock-on effect.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Styles: “Your record is relatively short but it is extremely concerning.

“I have no alternative to impose a custodial sentence.”

She sentenced him to an extra six months behind bars, confirming the additional jail time will begin only after the punishment part of his life sentence has expired.

