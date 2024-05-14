Fife man stamped on victim’s head during savage attack as child watched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man stamped on victim’s head during savage attack as child watched

Neil Beveridge assaulted the man in a bed after being told he had "swung" for the child.

By Jamie McKenzie
Fife man Neil Beveridge.
Neil Beveridge.

A Fife man stamped on his victim’s head during a savage attack as a child watched on, a court has heard.

Neil Beveridge, 36, assaulted his victim as he lay in a bed at his ex-partner’s home in Inverkeithing, on March 18 last year.

His victim suffered a head injury and multiple scrapes and cuts to his face.

He was arrested by police the next day and when asked what his intentions were in returning to the house, told them: “To smash his f***ing head in”.

Beveridge, of Woodside Street, Rosyth, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to repeatedly punching his victim on the head and repeatedly stamping on his head and body to his severe injury.

Fife man’s head stamp attack

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay told the court Beveridge’s former partner, her friend and the complainer were at her house and drinking alcohol.

The court heard a child staying at the house had raised concerns to Beveridge about the man and claimed he had “swung for him”.

Beveridge went to his ex-partner’s house and upstairs, where both she and the man were sleeping in the bedroom.

The fiscal depute said: “He immediately began repeatedly punching (the man) to the head and body and then jumping on him, stamping on his head, all while the complainer was on the bed.”

The woman was woken by the sound of the man making a gasping noise and saw Beveridge in the room and his victim with blood all over his face, the court heard.

The fiscal depute said the child had seen the entire incident.

Hospital hostility

Beveridge left but returned because he was unable to find his car keys, Ms Barclay said.

She continued: “He tried to re-enter the bedroom to search for them but was prevented from doing so by (his former partner)” so he left on foot.

When police arrived, they found the injured man on the bed under the blood-stained covers.

Ms Barclay said: “He was observed to have blood coming from his mouth and ears, serious facial injuries and appeared to be drifting in and out of consciousness.”

The man was hostile to paramedics when they arrived, refusing to go on the stretcher and resisting help.

He was eventually taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he remained hostile to staff.

He initially claimed police had beaten him up and told a doctor examining him to “f**k off” when further questions were asked about what happened.

A doctor concluded the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Sentence deferred

The fiscal depute said forensic examination work took place at the scene.

Beveridge’s car keys were later found by his ex-partner in the bedroom.

When arrested the next day, he told police: “The boy was ‘vallied’ out his nut, drinking alcohol”.

The fiscal depute added: “Notably, when asked what his intention was when he was going back to (the woman’s) house, the accused replied: ‘to smash his f***ing head in”.

Sheriff John MacRitchie told Beveridge a prison sentence will be “uppermost in the mind of any sheriff” but acknowledged a plea in mitigation is still to be heard.

He deferred sentence until June 13 to obtain background reports and bail was continued.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

