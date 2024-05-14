Glenrothes man on Register for sexual assault ‘banter’ at soft play centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes man on Register for sexual assault ‘banter’ at soft play centre

John McDowell groped a woman and made an inappropriate comment.

By Jamie McKenzie
John McDowell
John McDowell committed the sexual assault at the soft play centre. Image: Facebook.

A 64-year-old who committed a sexual assault at a Glenrothes soft play centre has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

John McDowell, of Tofthill, Glenrothes, carried out the attack at Jumpin’ Jacks in the town’s Fullerton Road on June 30 last year.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard he then told his victim: “Bet you have not had that for a while”.

He claimed he had just been having “banter” but even his own solicitor said his actions were from a “different era”.

The whole incident was caught on CCTV.

‘Banter’

McDowell appeared for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to sexually assaulting and communicating indecently with the woman.

He did so by putting his hands on her bottom, over her clothing, in a sexual manner without her consent and making an inappropriate sexual comment towards her.

Defence lawyer Iain McCafferty said when McDowell was interviewed by police he used the expression “banter” and noted the same phrase came up in his client’s social work report.

The solicitor said: “The behaviour is perhaps of a different era.

“He accepts it’s not appropriate in this day and age”.

Mr McCafferty said the report confirms the impact it has had on McDowell in terms of his mental health since matters came to light and that he has sought help from a GP.

The lawyer said his client is 64 and has no previous convictions of any nature.

Mr McCafferty said it has been a “moment of madness of inappropriate behaviour from a man who has hitherto been entirely pro-social”.

Sentencing

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told McDowell the “banter” referred to is of a bygone era.

The sheriff sentenced him to 160 hours of unpaid work and placed him on offender supervision for nine months.

McDowell was also put on the Sex Offenders Register for nine months.

When contacted after the case, management at the centre maintained McDowell has never had any connection to the business.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

