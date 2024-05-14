Glenrothes man on Register for sexual assault ‘banter’ at soft play centre

A 64-year-old who committed a sexual assault at a Glenrothes soft play centre has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

John McDowell, of Tofthill, Glenrothes, carried out the attack at Jumpin’ Jacks in the town’s Fullerton Road on June 30 last year.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard he then told his victim: “Bet you have not had that for a while”.

He claimed he had just been having “banter” but even his own solicitor said his actions were from a “different era”.

The whole incident was caught on CCTV.

‘Banter’

McDowell appeared for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to sexually assaulting and communicating indecently with the woman.

He did so by putting his hands on her bottom, over her clothing, in a sexual manner without her consent and making an inappropriate sexual comment towards her.

Defence lawyer Iain McCafferty said when McDowell was interviewed by police he used the expression “banter” and noted the same phrase came up in his client’s social work report.

The solicitor said: “The behaviour is perhaps of a different era.

“He accepts it’s not appropriate in this day and age”.

Mr McCafferty said the report confirms the impact it has had on McDowell in terms of his mental health since matters came to light and that he has sought help from a GP.

The lawyer said his client is 64 and has no previous convictions of any nature.

Mr McCafferty said it has been a “moment of madness of inappropriate behaviour from a man who has hitherto been entirely pro-social”.

Sentencing

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told McDowell the “banter” referred to is of a bygone era.

The sheriff sentenced him to 160 hours of unpaid work and placed him on offender supervision for nine months.

McDowell was also put on the Sex Offenders Register for nine months.

When contacted after the case, management at the centre maintained McDowell has never had any connection to the business.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.