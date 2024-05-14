Tuesday court round-up — Hate crime and speedy takeaway boss

Reports have been ordered for a lout who racially abused four people in St Andrews.

Stephen Hardstaff dished out a torrent of abuse just two months after appearing in court for a similar offence.

In February, Hardstaff – who has a series of previous convictions for racially-aggravated offences – terrorised a group of Chinese students on a bus after drinking five litres of whisky.

The 52-year-old has now admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner at Morrisons in St Andrews on April 12 this year.

While on bail, he shouted, swore, made offensive remarks and violent threats.

The offence was prosecuted under the new Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, sentence was deferred by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael until next month.

Luck runs out

A Dundee businessman found guilty of carrying out a sex attack on a teenage girl after taking her home from a casino has been jailed and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for a decade. Alexander Forootan preyed upon the drunk girl as she slept in his home.

Dealer caught

Nikoden Szafran, a Broughty Ferry dealer caught with drugs worth almost £20,000, has been spared a prison sentence.

The 21-year-old was caught in a police raid on Dundee’s Clepington Street on November 15 2022 with a 1.3kg of cannabis, a four-figure sum of cash and other drug-related paraphernalia.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard previously how police found large bags containing ‘herbal matter’ which tested positive for the Class B drug.

Sets of scales, grinders, zip-lock bags and mobile phones were found and Szafran’s fingerprints were found on some of the items.

Images on one of the mobile phones related to drug dealing and bundles of cash totalling more than £1600 were linked to the illicit trade.

Specialist officers estimated the drugs could realise a street value of between £13,440 and £19,100

Szafran, of Seaforth Road, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

It is the second time he has been convicted.

Sheriff Paul Brown placed him on a two-year community payback order with supervision and a year-long curfew from 7pm and 7am.

Soft play centre assault

A 64-year-old who committed a sexual assault at a Glenrothes soft play centre has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register. John McDowell carried out the attack at Jumpin’ Jacks in June last year by groping the woman and making an inappropriate comment to her..

Speedy takeaway boss

Dundee takeaway boss Rizwaan Ashgar was clocked driving down the M90 at 105mph and pulled over by police near the Garneybridge turn-off.

Ashgar, 27, of Shamrock Street, was originally charged with dangerous driving but pled guilty to a reduced charge of driving carelessly at excessive speed on July 21 2022.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending at Perth Sheriff Court, said his client had been travelling back from Manchester, “was in no particular hurry at the time” and was unaware he was driving so fast.

“Mr Ashgar runs a takeaway business and employs three chefs and a delivery driver.

“A disqualification would have an impact on his business.”

Sheriff Alison McKay allowed Ashgar to keep his licence but said she was “concerned” he was not aware he had been driving at such a high speed.

He was fined £650 and handed seven penalty points.

Pub brawl coma

Arbroath pub brawler Ian Longmuir was left in a coma for almost a week after a violent confrontation in which he seized a man and pushed him from a bar, causing him to fall onto the pavement outside, cut his nose and become unresponsive. Forfar Sheriff Court heard “all hell broke loose” and Longmuir himself was violently attacked.

Shopping centre rampage

An Arbroath businessman wreaked havoc in the town’s shopping centre.

Jasbant Johal, 58, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit acting in a threatening or abusive manner at his Nisa store at Timmergreens Shopping Centre on Arbirlot Road on March 2 this year.

Johal had a knife, threatened to self-harm, smashed bottles, acted in an aggressive manner, brandished a broom and took possession of a petrol can.

He then removed his clothing and stated an intention to set fire to himself.

Johal, of Torriebank Gardens in Arbroath, admitted the offence was domestically-aggravated.

The first offender appeared in the dock aided by a walking stick.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said there had been no issues since the incident.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentencing until June 27 for background reports.

Death trial date set

Two women are to stand trial charged with the culpable homicide of a security guard in Rejects in Kirkcaldy, including hitting him with a zimmer frame. Nicola Gordon, 36, and Teresa Orr, 58, are accused of assaulting 62-year-old William – known as Bill – Ireland at the store in Kirkcaldy on January 6 2023. The charge states they assaulted him and he suffered cardiac arrest, dying in the store.

