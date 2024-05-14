Roofer fined for months of abusive conduct against ex-wife in Dundee

A roofer targeted his ex-wife’s car after claiming she provoked him by using a gym just yards from his home.

Lee Meldrum wound up in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court as a result of the messy end to his marriage of 25 years.

Meldrum pled guilty to engaging in an abusive course of conduct towards the woman between April 2021 and December 2022 at addresses in Dundee and Invergowrie.

Roofer’s gym threat

It was revealed how the woman had been at The Klub gym on Main Street in Invergowrie four days after Christmas, when she was angrily approached by her former partner.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “At around 6.10pm, she got into her car and was about to drive when she heard a loud banging on the driver’s window.

“It was so loud that she thought the window was going to smash.

“She was frightened and saw a figure pointing at her and put the window down.

“At this point she recognised the accused standing there.

“He shouted at her ‘get to f***’.”

The incident was witnessed by another person, who checked the victim’s welfare.

‘Provocation claim’

Meldrum, of Main Street, said the accusation was “ridiculous” when he was charged by police.

However, he went on to admit it and other incidents of abusive behaviour while the couple were separated but still living together.

The 47-year-old’s solicitor, Jim Laverty, said there had been no further incidents since December 29 2022.

Mr Laverty told Sheriff John Rafferty his client believed the woman was provoking him by joining a gym so close to his new home.

He said: “Years before the libel begins in April 2021, they were effectively living separate lives.

“The Klub gym premises is three doors away from Mr Meldrum’s home address.

“People are free to move to wherever they wish to go to, unless there’s a court restriction but she knew he was staying in Invergowrie.

“He did bring it to the attention of the police.

“Unfortunately, on December 29, the whole situation simply got the better of him.”

Meldrum was fined £450 and was made subject to a non-harassment order for 18 months.

Drink-drive offences

In December, Meldrum admitted drink-driving – in his fiancee’s van – for the second time.

Already banned, he was caught behind the wheel by police in Arbroath while over the limit (31mics/ 22), without insurance on November 21 last year.

At Forfar Sheriff Court he was told the £3,000 van would not be returned and was banned from driving for 32 months.

His ban for the original offence, in October 2022, was 16 months.

