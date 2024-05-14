Roofer fined for months of abusive conduct against ex-wife in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roofer fined for months of abusive conduct against ex-wife in Dundee

Lee Meldrum admitted engaging in an abusive course of conduct between April 2021 and December 2022.

By Ciaran Shanks
Lee Meldrum.
Lee Meldrum.

A roofer targeted his ex-wife’s car after claiming she provoked him by using a gym just yards from his home.

Lee Meldrum wound up in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court as a result of the messy end to his marriage of 25 years.

Meldrum pled guilty to engaging in an abusive course of conduct towards the woman between April 2021 and December 2022 at addresses in Dundee and Invergowrie.

Roofer’s gym threat

It was revealed how the woman had been at The Klub gym on Main Street in Invergowrie four days after Christmas, when she was angrily approached by her former partner.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “At around 6.10pm, she got into her car and was about to drive when she heard a loud banging on the driver’s window.

“It was so loud that she thought the window was going to smash.

“She was frightened and saw a figure pointing at her and put the window down.

“At this point she recognised the accused standing there.

“He shouted at her ‘get to f***’.”

The incident was witnessed by another person, who checked the victim’s welfare.

‘Provocation claim’

Meldrum, of Main Street, said the accusation was “ridiculous” when he was charged by police.

However, he went on to admit it and other incidents of abusive behaviour while the couple were separated but still living together.

Lee Meldrum.
Roofer Lee Meldrum admitted engaging in abusive conduct at various locations across Dundee and Invergowrie.

The 47-year-old’s solicitor, Jim Laverty, said there had been no further incidents since December 29 2022.

Mr Laverty told Sheriff John Rafferty his client believed the woman was provoking him by joining a gym so close to his new home.

He said: “Years before the libel begins in April 2021, they were effectively living separate lives.

“The Klub gym premises is three doors away from Mr Meldrum’s home address.

“People are free to move to wherever they wish to go to, unless there’s a court restriction but she knew he was staying in Invergowrie.

“He did bring it to the attention of the police.

“Unfortunately, on December 29, the whole situation simply got the better of him.”

Meldrum was fined £450 and was made subject to a non-harassment order for 18 months.

Drink-drive offences

In December, Meldrum admitted drink-driving – in his fiancee’s van – for the second time.

Already banned, he was caught behind the wheel by police in Arbroath while over the limit (31mics/ 22), without insurance on November 21 last year.

At Forfar Sheriff Court he was told the £3,000 van would not be returned and was banned from driving for 32 months.

His ban for the original offence, in October 2022, was 16 months.

