Kirkcaldy Rejects store security guard death trial set

Nicola Gordon, 36, and Teresa Orr, 58, are accused of the culpable homicide of William Ireland on January 6 2023.

By Grant McCabe
Bill Ireland
Bill Ireland died at Rejects in Kirkcaldy. Image: Police Scotland

Two women are to stand trial charged with causing the death of a  security guard in Rejects in Kirkcaldy, including hitting him with a zimmer frame.

Nicola Gordon, 36, and Teresa Orr, 58, are accused of assaulting William Ireland at the store in Kirkcaldy on January 6 2023.

They face a charge of the culpable homicide of 62 year-old WIlliam – known as Bill – in the “course of his employment”.

Prosecutors claim the women struggled with the guard, before attempting to wrestle a rucksack and jacket from him.

The charge states they also acted in an “aggressive and threatening manner” and goes on to claim Mr Ireland was repeatedly struck on the legs with the zimmer frame.

The indictment states he went on to suffer a cardiac arrest, fell to the ground and passed away in the store.

The pair also face an allegation they stole tins of paint and knife blocks from the shop.

Lawyers for Gordon and Orr pleaded not guilty on their behalf during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lord Colbeck set a trial, which is scheduled to start in January 2025.

Gordon and Orr – both also of Kirkcaldy – remain on bail meantime.

