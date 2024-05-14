Dundee businessman jailed for taking girl home from casino and attacking her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee businessman jailed for taking girl home from casino and attacking her

Alexander Forootan was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for a decade.

By Ciaran Shanks
Alexander Forootan
Alexander Forootan. Image: DC Thomson.

A Dundee businessman found guilty of carrying out a sex attack on a teenage girl after taking her home from a casino has been jailed and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for a decade.

Alexander Forootan preyed upon the drunk girl as she slept in his home.

The 40-year-old denied the allegations but a jury at Dundee Sheriff Court found him guilty of attacking his victim at Thorter Neuk in March 2020.

Company director Forootan, who ran IT firm Elite Contractors, was found with the girl in a state of undress.

She was woken by police officers and said she could not explain why her underwear was on the floor or why her dress had been pushed up.

Assault witness

The court heard the sex attack came to the attention of the authorities after a man, now 24, was also brought back to Forootan’s flat.

He said in a call to police: “I was worried because she was fast asleep and I didn’t want anything to happen to her.

“I got the feeling something was going to.

“I saw the gentleman trying to get it on with her when she was asleep. We were drunk. I left the address but I’m scared for the girl.

“He was drunk too but he didn’t seem as drunk as she was.

Alex Forootan.
Alexander Forootan. Image: DC Thomson.

“She fell asleep and it seemed as if he tried to take advantage – I saw with my own eyes.

“I just wanted to do the right thing. If I didn’t I would regret it.

“He was touching her leg.

“The girl was unconscious. She was asleep.

“That’s why I’m worried for her.”

Bizarre court scenes

Forootan, now living on High Steet, Clapham, in London, was found guilty of sexually attacking the girl while she slept on March 1 2020.

Sentencing had been repeatedly delayed after Forootan sacked his principal solicitor following his conviction and demanded representation from the Iranian embassy.

It was claimed he refused to engage with social workers tasked with compiling a report on him ahead of sentencing.

Forootan, who had been remanded at HMP Perth since February, initially appeared unrepresented before Sheriff Paul Brown on Tuesday.

Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Sheriff Court.

In a bizarre exchange, the accused attempted to read out a letter claiming he had been falsely accused of the crime after being a whistleblower against an unnamed “corrupt MP”.

After being rebuked by Sheriff Brown, the case was recalled in order for solicitor Jim Laverty – acting as court duty solicitor for the week – to take instructions.

Mr Laverty said Forootan wanted the case to be disposed of, adding he had a supportive network in London where he could become a “valuable and respected member of the community”.

‘No alternative’ to prison

Sheriff Brown said: “It’s a serious offence but I take into account your relative lack of record and I do note the delay from the allegation to this matter formally being dealt with at trial.

“Because of that, the sentence is lower than what’s available.

“There’s no alternative to me than a custodial sentence.”

Forootan was sentenced to seven months in prison and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

