Dundee man slashed victim from ear to mouth in SEVENTH knife crime

A man was left “screaming in pain” after being slashed from ear to mouth in a violent attack in Dundee.

James Drinnan is facing a lengthy prison sentence after admitting carrying out the knife assault on Gary Clark last summer.

The offence is serial offender Drinnan‘s seventh conviction for an offence involving a blade, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

The incident unfolded after Drinnan, 35, and associates attended Mr Clark’s brother’s home to confront him about a theft allegation.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said: “Mr Clark’s brother saw the accused on the pathway with a female and another male.

“An incident occurred between the brother and the other male.

“Mr Clark tried to get to his brother and the accused Drinnan produced a black-handled kitchen knife with a blade that was very sharp.

“He was trying to slash him and caught the left side of his face and the left side of his left arm.

“The accused headed up the road and out of sight.

“Mr Clark tried to get to his brother screaming in pain.”

Sentence deferred

A member of the public gave the victim a towel for his face before police arrived.

Mr Clark was bleeding heavily from the wound, which ran from his ear to his mouth.

Initially he did not want medical attention but was later taken to Ninewells Hospital where he required 10 stitches.

He suffered permanent scarring as a result of the attack.

Drinnan, on remand at HMP Perth, was only apprehended in March this year after being arrested in relation to a separate allegation.

He pled guilty to assaulting Mr Clark on Fairbairn Street on July 16 by striking him on the face with a bladed article to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence until next month for a social work report to be prepared to assess Drinnan’s suitability for a supervised release order.

