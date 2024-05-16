Cannabis farm found when firefighters called to Albanian’s Fife flat

Firefighters and police found a cannabis farm, run by an Albanian who claims he arrived in Fife the day before the raid, following reports of a blaze at a Kinghorn flat.

Fire crews forced entry to the Orchard Terrace maisonette but occupant Kastriot Prendi initially refused to let them check all the rooms.

When police turned up a short time later, officers were allowed in and found plants with a potential street value of £342,000.

Prendi claimed he had travelled to Dunfermline the day before to do construction work but was met off the bus by someone who gave him flat keys and told him why he was really there.

The 52-year-old appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to producing cannabis at the property.

Drugs found

Prosecutor Alistair McDermid told the court the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received an emergency call to the fire shortly after 3pm on March 14 this year.

Smoke was reported to be coming from the windows.

Firefighters forced entry after not getting an answer at the door and were met by Prendi, who would only allow them to inspect the hall and kitchen.

The incident commander was concerned about other rooms and requested police assistance.

Only after police arrived did Prendi allow fire crews to check the rest of the property.

The fiscal depute said: “At this time, they came across a number of cannabis plants and informed the attending police officers.”

Three growing areas were found – in the living room and two bedrooms.

Only the kitchen and bathroom were habitable.

Drugs worth up to £342k

Mr McDermid continued: “Each of the rooms contained growing equipment including heat lights, a filtration system, fans, thermometers, transformers, timers and hydroponic trays.

“The windows were covered with insulating material and curtains were hung to produce humidity”.

Between 548 and 598 plants – the range is due to different growth stages of plants – were found.

The fiscal depute said the potential value was between £114,000 and £342,000, with the higher value relating to the sale of cannabis at street level in small deals.

Prendi confirmed he is not a victim of human trafficking and there is no other evidence to suggest he is, the fiscal added.

Mr McDermid said it appeared on the day in question, Prendi was running the cannabis farm but there was no information about whether he was part of a wider group.

He said Prendi has previous convictions, including one “relevant”.

In UK illegally

Defence lawyer Iain McCafferty said his client does not know who the flat belonged to, was not responsible for the set up and he was just “looking after matters” on the day.

The solicitor said his client has been in the UK for a “fairly considerable period”, has worked “off and on for years” but failed to renew his Visa and his entitlement to remain in the country ended in 2021.

The lawyer said the relationship with his wife had come to an end and he needed to find accommodation. His family lives in London.

He said Prendi originally moved to Wales, working with members of the Irish travelling community on construction sites as a blind eye was turned to his status.

He was told about construction work in Scotland and got a bus to Dunfermline.

Sheriff’s doubts

Mr McCafferty said: “He was met and given keys and an address and it was explained to him the work available was not construction.”

With a hint of irony, Sheriff James Williamson said: “It must have come as a terrible shock?”

Mr McCafferty said: “Shock or not, he did not turn around and leave. He was there.”

The lawyer said his client arrived in Kinghorn the day before the raid and he was met by someone he did not recognise, described as Caucasian and sounding like English was his main language.

Sheriff Williamson told Prendi: “I have some serious doubts about the account to your solicitor about how you came to be in Kinghorn but I have to take it at face value.

“What I do have is accurate information that you were in a flat and looking after a significant plantation of cannabis.”

The sheriff sentenced Prendi to two years in prison, backdated to March 15 this year when he was first remanded.

