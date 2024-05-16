Cannabis farm found when firefighters called to Albanian’s Fife flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cannabis farm found when firefighters called to Albanian’s Fife flat

The flat's sole occupant, Kastriot Prendi, said he only arrived in Scotland the day before.

By Jamie McKenzie
A cannabis farm
The cannabis farm was found after firefighters were called. Image: Shutterstock.

Firefighters and police found a cannabis farm, run by an Albanian who claims he arrived in Fife the day before the raid, following reports of a blaze at a Kinghorn flat.

Fire crews forced entry to the Orchard Terrace maisonette but occupant Kastriot Prendi initially refused to let them check all the rooms.

When police turned up a short time later, officers were allowed in and found plants with a potential street value of £342,000.

Prendi claimed he had travelled to Dunfermline the day before to do construction work but was met off the bus by someone who gave him flat keys and told him why he was really there.

The 52-year-old appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to producing cannabis at the property.

Drugs found

Prosecutor Alistair McDermid told the court the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received an emergency call to the fire shortly after 3pm on March 14 this year.

Smoke was reported to be coming from the windows.

Firefighters forced entry after not getting an answer at the door and were met by Prendi, who would only allow them to inspect the hall and kitchen.

The incident commander was concerned about other rooms and requested police assistance.

Only after police arrived did Prendi allow fire crews to check the rest of the property.

The fiscal depute said: “At this time, they came across a number of cannabis plants and informed the attending police officers.”

Three growing areas were found – in the living room and two bedrooms.

Only the kitchen and bathroom were habitable.

Drugs worth up to £342k

Mr McDermid continued: “Each of the rooms contained growing equipment including heat lights, a filtration system, fans, thermometers, transformers, timers and hydroponic trays.

“The windows were covered with insulating material and curtains were hung to produce humidity”.

Between 548 and 598 plants – the range is due to different growth stages of plants – were found.

The fiscal depute said the potential value was between £114,000 and £342,000, with the higher value relating to the sale of cannabis at street level in small deals.

Prendi confirmed he is not a victim of human trafficking and there is no other evidence to suggest he is, the fiscal added.

Mr McDermid said it appeared on the day in question, Prendi was running the cannabis farm but there was no information about whether he was part of a wider group.

He said Prendi has previous convictions, including one “relevant”.

In UK illegally

Defence lawyer Iain McCafferty said his client does not know who the flat belonged to, was not responsible for the set up and he was just “looking after matters” on the day.

The solicitor said his client has been in the UK for a “fairly considerable period”, has worked “off and on for years” but failed to renew his Visa and his entitlement to remain in the country ended in 2021.

The lawyer said the relationship with his wife had come to an end and he needed to find accommodation. His family lives in London.

He said Prendi originally moved to Wales, working with members of the Irish travelling community on construction sites as a blind eye was turned to his status.

He was told about construction work in Scotland and got a bus to Dunfermline.

Sheriff’s doubts

Mr McCafferty said: “He was met and given keys and an address and it was explained to him the work available was not construction.”

With a hint of irony, Sheriff James Williamson said: “It must have come as a terrible shock?”

Mr McCafferty said: “Shock or not, he did not turn around and leave. He was there.”

The lawyer said his client arrived in Kinghorn the day before the raid and he was met by someone he did not recognise, described as Caucasian and sounding like English was his main language.

Sheriff Williamson told Prendi: “I have some serious doubts about the account to your solicitor about how you came to be in Kinghorn but I have to take it at face value.

“What I do have is accurate information that you were in a flat and looking after a significant plantation of cannabis.”

The sheriff sentenced Prendi to two years in prison, backdated to March 15 this year when he was first remanded.

