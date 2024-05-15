Sleep-deprived driver crashed on A92 as she tried to get home to feed cat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sleep-deprived driver crashed on A92 as she tried to get home to feed cat

Nicola Wojcik was driving home in Fife after a 12-hour shift in a Dundee restaurant.

By Ciaran Shanks
Nicola Wojcik
Nicola Wojcik appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A sleep-deprived driver crashed on the A92 near the Tay Bridge as she tried to get home to feed her cat following a 12-hour shift.

Nicola Wojcik left her friend’s home in Dundee in the early hours of the morning after the gruelling stint in a city restaurant.

The exhausted driver swerved between lanes and ended up colliding with another vehicle on the A92 near Rathillet.

A sheriff previously warned Wojcik – who had already had two fixed penalty notices for speeding – she was lucky to be alive after the incident last November.

Wojcik’s car entered a grass verge, before striking a stone wall and coming to a rest on its roof.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Wojcik, of Kirkcaldy, previously pled guilty to driving dangerously on November 3 last year.

Solicitor Angela Clay said: “She was working in Dundee at a Mexican restaurant.

“She had worked a 12-hour shift and went to a colleague’s afterwards and stayed up until five in the morning.

“She was driving to Kirkcaldy and was clearly very tired.

“She was concerned about her cat and was concerned about feeding it.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith ordered Wojcik, now a cafe supervisor in Dunfermline, to perform 100 hours of unpaid work, which includes driver-related education.

She was also disqualified from driving for 12 months and must sit the extended driving test if she wants her licence back.

The sheriff said: “This was a particularly serious example of dangerous driving.

“Perhaps there was a degree of immaturity that came into play but as you recognised, driving while significantly deprived of rest and sleep could have had fatal consequences for yourself and other road users.”

The crash

Prosecutor Michael Robertson said a van driver and another witness driving a pick-up were involved in the incident at around 5am on the day in question.

Wojcik was travelling southbound from Dundee towards Glenrothes, with the road conditions described as “wet” and “in darkness”.

Mr Robertson said witnesses noted a car weaving across the carriageway before it hit pick-up, ricocheted back onto the left lane, hit the grass verge and flipped over the wall to land on its roof.

Masonry spilled onto the road and the other driver was unable to avoid the debris, damaging the vehicle’s engine.

The pick-up was described as being “undriveable”.

Both drivers assisting Wojcik out of her car by forcing open the passenger-side door.

