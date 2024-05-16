Jail for driver who ‘used car like a weapon’ during Aberfeldy pub rammy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail for driver who ‘used car like a weapon’ during Aberfeldy pub rammy

Anthony Wilkins sped towards pedestrians while more than double the legal alcohol limit during the 'terrible' incident.

By Jamie Buchan
Anthony Wilkins
Anthony Wilkins appeared at Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing this week.

A driver who used his girlfriend’s car “like a weapon” when he knocked down a woman outside an Aberfeldy pub has been jailed.

Anthony Wilkins sped towards pedestrians while more than double the legal alcohol limit during the terrifying incident.

He reversed the Ford Focus at speed and struck a woman who was trying to get away, knocking her to the ground.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the drama followed a row with revellers at a local pub which spiralled out of control.

Wilkins, of Thatcham in West Berkshire, returned for sentencing, having previously admitted a charge of dangerous driving.

The 33-year-old appeared visibly shaken as he was jailed for 10 months.

No remorse

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told him: “This was a terrible incident where you effectively used a car as a weapon and drove it at speed at pedestrians.

“However, I take account of the fact that you were not charged with assault.”

She said: “Although you have accepted responsibility by pleading guilty, you say you have no memory of the incident.

“You expressed remorse but that appears to be for the potential consequences for yourself.”

Anthony Wilkins pled guilty to dangerous driving at Perth Sheriff Court.
Anthony Wilkins pled guilty to dangerous driving at Perth Sheriff Court in April.

The sheriff added: “You have expressed no remorse or insight into the harm that must have been caused by your actions.

“It would have caused fear to those you drove towards but also to the public at large.”

Sheriff Bain said a Restriction of Liberty Order was not a sentencing option because “no consent had been given to set up equipment in your home.”

She told Wilkins: “The only way I can mark the seriousness of your behaviour is to impose a custodial sentence.”

Wilkins was also banned from driving for five years.

Car was ‘out of control’

The court earlier heard how Wilkins, his then-partner and a work colleague drove to a pub in Aberfeldy on the afternoon of January 23 2022.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer said there was a “disagreement” between Wilkins, his workmate and pub-goers.

“This went back and forth throughout the evening,” she said.

The Square in Aberfeldy.
The Square in Aberfeldy.

By 7pm, a group of people in an “agitated state” were seen gathered outside the Fountain Bar.

Wilkins got behind the wheel of his partner’s car, with his colleague in the passenger seat.

A witness described it being driven at speed, with its “wheels spinning, like it was out of control”.

A couple ran into an alleyway to avoid being struck.

Wilkins braked and then reversed at speed, striking the woman and throwing her to the ground.

The man pulled the woman up and they ran further down the alley.

Police were called and Wilkins was arrested after failing a breath test.

Pub row escalated

His solicitor Paul Ralph said: “Some of what happened that night is unclear.

“But what is clear is that he went out and difficulties started in one of the local pubs.

“It carried on and Mr Wilkins appears to act sensibly and gets his partner to move her car closer, so that they can leave the pub.

“But then he is not sure why he ends up behind the wheel and his partner is elsewhere.”

Mr Ralph said his client had since settled down with a new partner and was due to start work as a landscaper.

