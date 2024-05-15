Turbine technician ‘fell asleep at wheel’ before A9 crash in Perthshire

A wind turbine technician believes he fell asleep at the wheel moments before a crash in which he veered into the wrong lane of the A9 and into the path of an oncoming car.

Edward Macdonald-Haig lost control of his Toyota Hilux truck and collided with a northbound Volkswagen Passat, shunting it off the road.

The accident happened near the B898 turn-off, past Dunkeld, just days before Christmas 2022.

Both drivers were injured, with 43-year-old Macdonald-Haig breaking multiple bones.

Originally charged with dangerous driving, Macdonald-Haig, of Drumnadrochit, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to a reduced charge of driving carelessly.

Doctor tried to avoid crash

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson said: “On December 19 2022, at about 3pm, Dr James Gordon was driving northbound along the A9.

“He observed the accused’s vehicle crossing from the southbound carriageway into his lane.

“Dr Gordon was travelling just below the national speed limit.

“He took evasive action as best as he could and braked in an effort to avoid a collision.

“However, the accused’s vehicle had travelled too far and collided with the complainer’s car.

“The car was shunted off the carriageway onto a soft verge.

“It was damaged significantly, down the length of its side.”

Both drivers injured

The court heard Dr Gordon managed to get out of his car, while other motorists pulled over to assist.

“A passing ambulance also stopped,” the fiscal depute said.

“When police arrived, the accused cooperated with them and confirmed he had been driving.”

Dr Gordon was rushed to Ninewells Hospital with a “laceration to his temple and bruising to his sternum.”

He did not suffer any lasting injuries, Ms Hodgson confirmed.

Macdonald-Haig was left with a broken nose, right eye socket and toes, as well as six broken ribs.

Only explanation

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “Mr Macdonald-Haig works as a wind turbine technician and he travels to outlying places for his employment.

“The only explanation he can offer for crossing the carriageway like this was that he fell asleep.

“He had slept well the night before but he had certain stresses at home which may have caused this.”

Mr Holmes said his client has continued to work and has been driving without incident since the smash.

Sheriff Alison McKay noted there was “a significant element of carelessness” but the guilty plea was to a “significantly” reduced charge.

She said: “In the circumstances, I am willing to deal with this with penalty points, rather than disqualification but given the high level of carelessness the maximum number of points will be imposed.”

Macdonald-Haig was handed nine points and fined £900.

