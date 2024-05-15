Turbine technician ‘fell asleep at wheel’ before A9 crash in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Turbine technician ‘fell asleep at wheel’ before A9 crash in Perthshire

Edward Macdonald-Haig lost control of his Toyota Hilux truck and collided with a northbound Volkswagen Passat, shunting it off the road.

By Jamie Buchan
Edward Macdonald-Haig appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A wind turbine technician believes he fell asleep at the wheel moments before a crash in which he veered into the wrong lane of the A9 and into the path of an oncoming car.

Edward Macdonald-Haig lost control of his Toyota Hilux truck and collided with a northbound Volkswagen Passat, shunting it off the road.

The accident happened near the B898 turn-off, past Dunkeld, just days before Christmas 2022.

Both drivers were injured, with 43-year-old Macdonald-Haig breaking multiple bones.

Originally charged with dangerous driving, Macdonald-Haig, of Drumnadrochit, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to a reduced charge of driving carelessly.

Doctor tried to avoid crash

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson said: “On December 19 2022, at about 3pm, Dr James Gordon was driving northbound along the A9.

“He observed the accused’s vehicle crossing from the southbound carriageway into his lane.

“Dr Gordon was travelling just below the national speed limit.

“He took evasive action as best as he could and braked in an effort to avoid a collision.

“However, the accused’s vehicle had travelled too far and collided with the complainer’s car.

“The car was shunted off the carriageway onto a soft verge.

“It was damaged significantly, down the length of its side.”

Both drivers injured

The court heard Dr Gordon managed to get out of his car, while other motorists pulled over to assist.

“A passing ambulance also stopped,” the fiscal depute said.

“When police arrived, the accused cooperated with them and confirmed he had been driving.”

The crash happened on the A9, north of Dunkeld

Dr Gordon was rushed to Ninewells Hospital with a “laceration to his temple and bruising to his sternum.”

He did not suffer any lasting injuries, Ms Hodgson confirmed.

Macdonald-Haig was left with a broken nose, right eye socket and toes, as well as six broken ribs.

Only explanation

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “Mr Macdonald-Haig works as a wind turbine technician and he travels to outlying places for his employment.

“The only explanation he can offer for crossing the carriageway like this was that he fell asleep.

“He had slept well the night before but he had certain stresses at home which may have caused this.”

Mr Holmes said his client has continued to work and has been driving without incident since the smash.

Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alison McKay noted there was “a significant element of carelessness” but the guilty plea was to a “significantly” reduced charge.

She said: “In the circumstances, I am willing to deal with this with penalty points, rather than disqualification but given the high level of carelessness the maximum number of points will be imposed.”

Macdonald-Haig was handed nine points and fined £900.

