Perth pet owner left dead and neglected guinea pigs when she moved house

A callous Perth pet owner has been handed her second animal ban after welfare inspectors discovered neglected guinea pigs, hamsters and other small creatures kept in “horrific” conditions.

Scottish SPCA officers rescued multiple animals from Donna Breen’s former home in the Methven countryside.

They found four dead guinea pigs inside an “over-crowded” cage.

Three survivors were rescued, including one which was presumed dead until it moved its head when a camera flash went off.

But they were in such poor condition they had to be put to sleep.

Breen was previously placed on supervision for neglecting horses at her then-home in Wester Sunnyside.

One of the horses was so emaciated, it had to be put to sleep.

The 44-year-old returned to Perth Sheriff Court and admitted causing animals unnecessary suffering and failing to meet her pets’ needs between March 21 and May 13 2022.

Putrid smell from property

Breen was reported to SSPCA officers on April 1 2022, following her eviction from Wester Sunnyside House, Methven.

Her former landlady said she had found several dead small animals at the property.

Prosecutor Stuart Hamilton said inspectors attended later that day and were met with a “putrid smell” coming from inside the property.

“There were obvious extensive hoarding issues,” he said.

A “filthy” empty hamster cage was found in a downstairs bedroom,

Upstairs, officers came across a shoebox containing two dead guinea pigs.

“Both were collapsed carcasses showing that they had been dead for some time,” Mr Hamilton said.

Outside, inspectors found a small mammal hutch with “several inches of faeces”.

“Within the outside buildings, there was a cardboard box containing a dead ferret, with only pelt intact,” said Mr Hamilton.

Breen had been seen moving several cages into the cottages on the day of her eviction.

Rescue operation

The SSPCA heard further concerns on April 5 from a support worker who had visited Breen’s new home in Canal Street, Perth.

She was worried about a Patterdale terrier-type dog which was housed within a small cage, covered in its own waste and with no access to water.

Breen told the support worker the dog does not get out and does not get walked.

She also confirmed she had left behind “multiple” living animals at the Methven cottage.

Inspectors returned to West Sunnyside on April 11 and were let in by the new tenant.

Mr Hamilton said: “Upon entering the small, dark room containing the accused’s animals, the stench of decaying flesh was evident – mixed with a strong smell of urine.”

It was agreed the surviving animals would be removed.

These included:

A white rabbit in a medium-sized cage with a small amount of unsanitary hay. It was described as being “very still and docile”;

A domesticated rat which had been denied access to water and appeared to be without food;

Two Syrian hamsters within dirty bedding which did not have water but had managed to hoard some food (generally, this breed of hamster is not social and should be kept individually to avoid stress and fights);

Two bright and alert guinea pigs in a cage, both were in poor condition with a dull and uneven coat.

Mr Hamilton said there were two guinea pig carcasses lying in the same cage.

“They were so decomposed there was no hair and the skeleton could be viewed,” he said.

Another two dead guinea pigs were found under a plastic dome.

“A third living guinea pig was also found in here,” the fiscal depute said.

“However, when first seen inspectors had presumed it was already deceased until the flash of the camera caused it to lift its head.”

Mr Hamilton said the cage would have been “too over-crowded” for seven guinea pigs living together and would have caused them stress.

Vets later confirmed the animals had been suffering for about 21 days.

They were underweight and one was “severely dehydrated”.

The rescued rabbit showed signs of conjunctivitis, with “inflamed eyes” and inflammation in both ears.

It dragged one of its back legs, as if unable to bend it properly.

Dog cage in hot room

Mr Hamilton confirmed the two surviving guinea pigs later had to be euthanised after their condition deteriorated.

On April 11, SSPCA inspectors visited Breen at her Perth city centre home.

They found her terrier was “living in its own faecal matter” and housed in a cage in a very hot room for large parts of the day.

The cage was covered by a throw, so the animal was kept in the dark.

The dog was later seized. Although it was not clinically dehydrated, it was “exceptionally thirsty,” Mr Hamilton said.

Family tragedies

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “Ms Breen does not have her troubles to seek.

“She lived a fully chaotic lifestyle and had her own personal challenges.

“Her husband died suddenly in 2020.

“This death was officially recorded as Covid-related but Ms Breen did not accept this.

“Later, her mother also passed away.”

Sheriff Alison McKay told Breen: “The conditions that you kept these animals in is frankly horrific.

“You were previously dealt with by the court in relation to similar offending.

“The court has to consider custody and that is at the forefront of my mind but I am satisfied that a community-based disposal is appropriate.”

Breen, of Nimmo Place, Perth, was ordered to stay at home between 7pm and 7am each night for eight months as part of a Restriction of Liberty Order.

She was banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

Last year, she was handed an indefinite ban but this was reduced to three years.

