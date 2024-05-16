Tayside teacher sentenced for Salvation Army concert sexual assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside teacher sentenced for Salvation Army concert sexual assault

Dean Bromage was found guilty of sexually touching a young woman at two concerts.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dean Bromage was found guilty of sexually touching a young woman at two concerts.

A music teacher found guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman during a Salvation Army concert is now on the Sex Offenders Register.

Dean Bromage has been ordered to perform unpaid work after being convicted of groping the woman in two separate incidents.

Bromage had denied leaning back and touching the woman between her legs and touching her breast during the charity performances.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the incidents happened in Edinburgh and Aberdeen, respectively, between May 2018 and February 2019.

After the Edinburgh incident, Bromage told the woman that she “probably enjoyed it”.

During his trial, married Bromage said his accuser was committing perjury but a sheriff believed the woman’s version of events and found Bromage guilty.

Witness’ courage

Sentencing Bromage, of Monifieth, Sheriff John Rafferty said: “You are aware of the offence you have been convicted of and the consequences it may have and probably will have on your career.

“The court is very much aware of the courage the witnesses exhibited in coming to court and giving evidence.

“The court wishes to recognise that.

“This must have been a distressing matter which has inevitably had a degree of lasting effect on the complainer.”

Dean Bromage
Dean Bromage. Image: DC Thomson.

Bromage claimed he could not remember the incident in Edinburgh ever occurring.

A family friend and senior member of the Salvation Army band claimed Bromage was falling after swinging on a chair and “propped himself” onto the girl before making the “flippant” remark.

Bromage previously claimed he had issues with people’s “personal space” and if he did touch the woman he would have made a “funny comment about it”.

Trial evidence

In her evidence, the woman said of the Aberdeen incident: “He came up to me and he brushed his right hand over my chest. He didn’t say anything.

“I was very confused and I didn’t really know what had happened.”

Of Edinburgh, she said: “Mr Bromage leaned back to pass a message to those who were in the band.

“He leaned back into line and as he did so, he ran his hand up between my legs.

“I stepped away before he could go any higher.

“It was going up my leg. It was not appropriate at all.

“It was unwanted sexual touching. I was outraged.

“He leaned in and said: ‘Sorry, that was an accident – but you probably enjoyed it’.

“I was further outraged. How dare he say something like that?”

The woman came forward after reading how Bromage was cleared by a jury in 2021 of engaging in sexual activity with pupils at a school in Fife.

Sentencing

The first offender – who is not teaching at present – was convicted at Dundee Sheriff Court of sexually assaulting the woman at the Salvation Army Halls on Castle Street, Aberdeen and on Gorgie Road, Edinburgh.

He was ordered to perform 180 hours of unpaid work and must engage with the Tay Project rehabilitation scheme for sex offenders.

Dean Bromage
Dean Bromage was cleared of sexual assault at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in 2021.

He will be subject to supervision for two years and must comply with the terms of the Sex Offenders Register for the same period.

