Woman admits Dunfermline Abbey graffiti vandalism

A 22-year-old woman who sprayed graffiti on Dunfermline Abbey’s walls has been told to pay compensation for the cost of removing it.

Sophie Porterfield appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit maliciously spray painting the walls at the historic building on August 20 2022.

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court two witnesses saw Porterfield sitting on a bench in the Abbey grounds that afternoon and spotted graffiti on the south side of the building which had not been there earlier.

Porterfield then walked over to the graffiti and started taking photographs.

The fiscal depute continued: “They noted that to be suspicious and as they were making their way out of the grounds, saw the accused to be spray painting the wall.

“Both witnesses were shocked and contacted police.”

When officers arrived, Porterfield was still there, sitting on the grass, Ms Moffat said.

Sorrow over ‘impulsive’ act

She was arrested and taken to Dunfermline police station.

After being charged she said: “I am sorry, I am really very sorry, I don’t know why I did it. It was stupid and impulsive”.

Ms Moffat said the graffiti was removed by Fife Council at a cost of around £482.

No details were given in court about the nature of the graffiti itself.

Defence lawyer Shona Westwood said first offender Porterfield, of Dunfermline, suffers from bipolar disorder and at the time of the offence was not on her medication.

The solicitor said Porterfield had been at the Abbey and was in a “slightly manic episode,” adding: “She was aware what she was doing and that it was wrong but could not really stop herself from doing it.

“She is very regretful of what happened.

“She wishes she had not done it and is now back on her medication”.

Cherished building

Sheriff Garry Sutherland told Porterfield: “Our buildings should be cherished and looked after by younger generations.

“This is really quite sad that you thought it was a good idea.

“People had to carry out work to repair the damage.”

Sheriff Sutherland said there was no reason why the taxpayer should have to pay for her “stupidity”.

The sheriff said he took into account her age, her lack of previous convictions and her health at the time.

He told Porterfield to pay £482 in compensation to the council.

