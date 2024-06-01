Woman admits Dunfermline Abbey graffiti vandalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Woman admits Dunfermline Abbey graffiti vandalism

Sophie Porterfield must compensate Fife Council for the cost of repairing the damage she caused.

By Jamie McKenzie
Dunfermline Abbey
Porterfield vandalised Dunfermline Abbey.

A 22-year-old woman who sprayed graffiti on Dunfermline Abbey’s walls has been told to pay compensation for the cost of removing it.

Sophie Porterfield appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit maliciously spray painting the walls at the historic building on August 20 2022.

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court two witnesses saw Porterfield sitting on a bench in the Abbey grounds that afternoon and spotted graffiti on the south side of the building which had not been there earlier.

Porterfield then walked over to the graffiti and started taking photographs.

The fiscal depute continued: “They noted that to be suspicious and as they were making their way out of the grounds, saw the accused to be spray painting the wall.

“Both witnesses were shocked and contacted police.”

When officers arrived, Porterfield was still there, sitting on the grass, Ms Moffat said.

Sorrow over ‘impulsive’ act

She was arrested and taken to Dunfermline police station.

After being charged she said: “I am sorry, I am really very sorry, I don’t know why I did it. It was stupid and impulsive”.

Ms Moffat said the graffiti was removed by Fife Council at a cost of around £482.

No details were given in court about the nature of the graffiti itself.

Dunfermline Abbey
Dunfermline Abbey. Image: Shutterstock.

Defence lawyer Shona Westwood said first offender Porterfield, of Dunfermline, suffers from bipolar disorder and at the time of the offence was not on her medication.

The solicitor said Porterfield had been at the Abbey and was in a “slightly manic episode,” adding: “She was aware what she was doing and that it was wrong but could not really stop herself from doing it.

“She is very regretful of what happened.

“She wishes she had not done it and is now back on her medication”.

Cherished building

Sheriff Garry Sutherland told Porterfield: “Our buildings should be cherished and looked after by younger generations.

“This is really quite sad that you thought it was a good idea.

“People had to carry out work to repair the damage.”

Sheriff Sutherland said there was no reason why the taxpayer should have to pay for her “stupidity”.

The sheriff said he took into account her age, her lack of previous convictions and her health at the time.

He told Porterfield to pay £482 in compensation to the council.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Cuing up compo and in a dark place
Robbie Johnstone
Perthshire stalker sent unwanted 12,000 texts to frightened victim
Drumgeith Park
Footballer from Dundee banned for five years after calling opponent 'f***ing monkey' in local…
Alan Scott
Animal ban for cruel Stirlingshire dog owner seen kicking and punching pet Labrador
Alan and Louise Marshall. Image: Facebook
Married couple assaulted 86-year-old in Perth bank account raid bid
Barry Pae, Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Fife skip hire firm fined after labourer lost fingers in horrific accident
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — World Cup abuse and drive-by shooting
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Thugs jailed for 'appalling' attack on strangers after Glenrothes night out
Edward Townsley, Perth Sheriff Court
Serial Facebook scammer caught again in Auchterarder hot tub hoax
Police raid Arbroath High Street
Pair ran £500,000 cannabis factories in neighbouring Arbroath High Street shops